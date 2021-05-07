 Skip to content
Labour Party suffers humiliating defeat by Tories in by-election, leaving Keir Starmer angrily speechless
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Starmer speechless?  The man who stands for nothing has nothing to say?

Quelle surprise.
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How should I feel about this? Will the price of blood pudding increase?
 
down-right-FP
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
American here, so forgive my ignorance on British politics, but isn't this the same Labour Party that's veered away from Corbyn-esque influence in favor of a more neo-liberal platform?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gordon Brown without all the charisma.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

down-right-FP: American here, so forgive my ignorance on British politics, but isn't this the same Labour Party that's veered away from Corbyn-esque influence in favor of a more neo-liberal platform?


You're assuming they have a platform. The modern Labour party makes the Democrats look strong and decisive.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blimey! Don't Blame Me, I Voted For ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not liberal enough, obviously.
 
ssa5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like the U.S., they are just going to have to wait for the angry selfish old boomer generation to die the f**k off already.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

down-right-FP: American here, so forgive my ignorance on British politics, but isn't this the same Labour Party that's veered away from Corbyn-esque influence in favor of a more neo-liberal platform?


A very astute observation (no snark!).  You have neatly encapsulated the dichotomy for the Labour party - they were an obscure oddity under a Marxist geriatric lunatic (Corbyn) which made them largely unelectable.  They finally realized he should go and in came Starmer.  But just like the Bernie bros here, he's not seen as radical enough for the grass roots socialists, so his support is tenuous at best, and as shown yesterday, probably not enough to win an election for Labour.

All quite odd really, because he's (Starmer) one of the few people who gives tousled Goebbels the rash of shiat he deserves at Prime Minister's Question Time and seems to understand what an opposition leader should be opposing.  But one man can't make a party, and not unlike the post Trump GOP, Labour are in a state of disarray.

Post Brexit Tories are a bunch a braying Jackasses these days, and of course they control the majority of the press, so don't look for any insightful reporting on what the election result means for the economy or future growth outside of the EU - sticking it to the Commies is all the headline you need today.
 
pdieten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ssa5: Like the U.S., they are just going to have to wait for the angry selfish old boomer generation to die the f**k off already.


I hate this argument. What exactly makes you so certain that they aren't being replaced by everyone else as they age?

I'm not even 50 yet. A lot of people my age and younger are far more conservative than I'd prefer.
 
major hatred
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The establishment is for the tories. They pushed Corbyn out. Better Johnson than people stopping their plans.  The EU might be at war with Russia soon or break apart due to russian influence and the social pains of migration.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ssa5: Like the U.S., they are just going to have to wait for the angry selfish old boomer generation to die the f**k off already.


That's going to take thirty years. Meanwhile, educate yourself with pictures of mass marches of twenty-something Boogaloos and Proud Boys.
Thinking a "generation" is the problem is just being gullible, and easily manipulated.
And of course, will never lead to change. There will always be older people to blame for the same old problems, like Fascism, that aren't going anywhere.
Nothing will change when the Boomers die, unless somebody actually works to change it.
Holding your breath for the Boomers to die means asphyxiation, and nothing else.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems a bit harsh that he had to leave his home just because they lost an election in Hartlepool.
 
