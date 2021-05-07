 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Poland, Hungary continue to prove why old white guys in power are earning the grief they're getting   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
69
•       •       •

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTFA: "The Treaty of the European Union very clearly refers not to gender equality but to equality between women and men."

A sort of "separate but equal," scheme if you will.

/no I won't
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authoritarians hate equality of any kind.

This isn't news.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A preview of the GOP to come.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand close to her grave, boys. She'll kick your ass from 6 feet under.

https://coffeeordie.com/elzbieta-zawa​c​ka-polish-resistance/

She was one of many Polish women who fought the Nazis. You all should be so ashamed, your dinks will perma-turtle.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catholics are bad people.
 
theusercomponent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: A preview of the GOP to come.


They do seem to exhibit the same rhetoric and behaviors the far-right wing parties that hold power in Poland and Hungary seem to exhibit.

No one my ancestors left those shiatholes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Catholics are bad people.


Not all Catholics.

Remember Jesuits are pretty liberal and don't favor the authoritarian approach that Poland and Hungary are taking.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Fragile White Guy alert!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, what is WRONG with our species?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


You'll get over it.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Explain.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just add them to the never visit or do business with list of mine.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: HotWingConspiracy: Catholics are bad people.

Not all Catholics.

Remember Jesuits are pretty liberal and don't favor the authoritarian approach that Poland and Hungary are taking.


Do they fundamentally disagree with a gendered hierarchy?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.


I can translate from the original moron dialect, "You could never have a headline that criticized only Black leaders. And what's the deal with the lack of a White Entertainment Television channel?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not because they're old.  It's because they're fascists.  Fascists always enforce a "traditional" (re: rigid and regressive) social order.  They do this regardless of whether they're young women or old men.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Only towards non humans
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...don't mention the whores?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25 years Pole free. Left the country once and never looked back. Sometimes the hard decisions are the best ones.

Sigh.

Yes, I still feel shame for them.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.


Apparently 'fascist' is a race?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.

Apparently 'fascist' is a race?


Assholes are a protected class.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on everyone, let the totally legit poster with totally legit ideas have their say.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grandpa Unholy" is an anagram of Poland (and) Hungary.  There is clearly something to this...
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: And what's the deal with the lack of a White Entertainment Television channel?"


Isn't that called CMT?
 
imauniter [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


We should talk about changing lightbulbs.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arriving in Porto, Orban told reporters: "The fact is that men and women should be treated equally." He said he was against speaking of "gender", which he considered an "ideologically motivated expression".

What.

In Poland, some areas have proclaimed themselves "LGBT-free zones" and received government support after losing EU funding over such discrimination.

What.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: pehvbot: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.

Apparently 'fascist' is a race?

Assholes are a protected class.


I protect my asshole
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: A preview of the GOP to come.


to come?
 
ThoughtsofaFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: towatchoverme: pehvbot: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.

Apparently 'fascist' is a race?

Assholes are a protected class.

I protect my asshole


Do you not eat spicy food?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Poor fragile white male.   How terrible this Fark racism must be for you!    I agree, the world is so unfair with how abused and put upon you are.    If only some kind of safe space existed where you could be free of the mean words of racist hate and prejudice you endure every day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Arriving in Porto, Orban told reporters: "The fact is that men and women should be treated equally." He said he was against speaking of "gender", which he considered an "ideologically motivated expression".

What.

In Poland, some areas have proclaimed themselves "LGBT-free zones" and received government support after losing EU funding over such discrimination.

What.


He's a right-wing authoritarian that believes in BS like "traditional gender roles" (ie: women should be in the kitchen barefoot and pregnant).
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Because old white guys are such a historically disenfranchised group? LOL nobody cares, honkey.

-A cracker

Tom Segura - White Racial Slurs
Youtube mWhaOb0Ka-k


/racialization is a tool of the state to oppress unruly populations:
https://www.sunypress.edu/p-4752-towa​r​d-a-political-philosophy-o.aspx
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is off to a good start.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: Come on everyone, let the totally legit poster with totally legit ideas have their say.


After all - there are no trolls on Fark.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 27 EU members. Two of them had a problem with including "gender equality" in the EU's declaration. Why didn't the other 25 members have the spine to tell those two to go fark themselves? They let two have veto power over the other 25.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is Polish and is both appalled and enraged by the current Polish government.  State media has been fully compromised and non-state media is being squeezed.  She personally knows people that have been fired from public media for opposing the current government in their private lives but have positions completely unrelated to politics nor with any political activity for their work.

Things are farked there and getting more farked.  These guys are following the fascist checklist to the letter.  Some of the groups these people belong to are funded by American 'religious' (i.e. fascist) groups like The Fellowship.  This is definitely a trial run for the US.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Arriving in Porto, Orban told reporters: "The fact is that men and women should be treated equally." He said he was against speaking of "gender", which he considered an "ideologically motivated expression".

What.

In Poland, some areas have proclaimed themselves "LGBT-free zones" and received government support after losing EU funding over such discrimination.

What.


A funny thing about fascists is how much blood and treasure they will expel on these kind of fruitless pursuits.  What does the broader country gain in any way from this?  It only appeals to hicks, none of whom are a part of society's productive class.

Fascists always find some way to burn the upper-middle class who think they are immune to the cruelty and incompetence of fascists.  When the upper-middle class feels the pain, then the fascists' days are numbered.  See Bolsonaro.  Modi is joining him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: This thread is off to a good start.


Yeah, try not to f**k it up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's not because they're old.  It's because they're fascists.  Fascists always enforce a "traditional" (re: rigid and regressive) social order.  They do this regardless of whether they're young women or old men.


Yep. They follow the same playbook the GOP uses.

And the only thing that has kept the same thing from happening here is the Constitution (they haven't been able to rewrite the Constitution  to kick out liberal judges like they were able to in Poland)

Hopefully that lasts.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Arriving in Porto, Orban told reporters: "The fact is that men and women should be treated equally." He said he was against speaking of "gender", which he considered an "ideologically motivated expression".

What.

In Poland, some areas have proclaimed themselves "LGBT-free zones" and received government support after losing EU funding over such discrimination.

What.


I will paint my house in rainbow colors, and I will decide what it means.  The government can't control me!  Which government?  I dunno.  I sure hope the HOA doesn't see it, though.
 
70Ford
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: Subtonic: This thread is off to a good start.

Yeah, try not to f**k it up.


I'll leave that to the master.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pehvbot: My wife is Polish and is both appalled and enraged by the current Polish government.  State media has been fully compromised and non-state media is being squeezed.  She personally knows people that have been fired from public media for opposing the current government in their private lives but have positions completely unrelated to politics nor with any political activity for their work.

Things are farked there and getting more farked.  These guys are following the fascist checklist to the letter.  Some of the groups these people belong to are funded by American 'religious' (i.e. fascist) groups like The Fellowship.  This is definitely a trial run for the US.


I'd tell her friends to ditch Poland, it's on it's way to being a failed state.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.


17 year old zombie account promoting White Rights (probably Male Rights too)
/I dont know if its actually a zombie, might as well be though
 
pehvbot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

outtatowner: 25 years Pole free. Left the country once and never looked back. Sometimes the hard decisions are the best ones.

Sigh.

Yes, I still feel shame for them.


Yeah, my wife is right there with you.  I think this is also part of the problem.  A huge number of people have left Poland, mostly those that have a more outward looking view of the world.  Basically a bunch of the younger, smarter, and more ambitious have left.  You can see the same thing happening in places like the Midwest here in the States.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.


Dumb pollacks think we're all gonna start telling dumb pollack jokes just because the headline mentioned Poland?

Kurwa mac!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?

Explain.

I can translate from the original moron dialect, "You could never have a headline that criticized only Black leaders. And what's the deal with the lack of a White Entertainment Television channel?"


Where is WHITE history month!
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFAWarsaw and Budapest had sought the looser language. Both governments support Catholic, conservative social values in contentious stances that have gone hand-in-hand with increasing state control and political influence over media, courts and academics.

"Catholic, conservative social values" like "listen to menfolk" and f*cking children? Those kind of "Catholic, conservative social values"?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theusercomponent: So we're allowing openly racist hate headlines now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: jso2897: Subtonic: This thread is off to a good start.

Yeah, try not to f**k it up.

I'll leave that to the master.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
