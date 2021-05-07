 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Brussels rejects the UK's false Brexit compromise (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
41
•       •       •

41 Comments
kdawg7736
3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
koder
1 hour ago  
Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.
 
MattytheMouse
52 minutes ago  

koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.


Any day now, we can expect King Arthur to return from the fisher realm and make Britain great again, just like Boris Johnson promised.
 
MattytheMouse
51 minutes ago  
Once again, I have to state: it's funny that Britain legit thought they could negotiate better trade deals with nothing to offer but BBC original programming long after series 4 of Sherlock retroactively ruined all of British culture.
 
wage0048
51 minutes ago  

koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.


Yeah, pretty much this.  The UK flounced.  Now the UK doesn't get Jack Schitt from Europe unless the deal actually benefits Europe.
 
mithras_angel
44 minutes ago  

wage0048: koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

Yeah, pretty much this.  The UK flounced.  Now the UK doesn't get Jack Schitt from Europe unless the deal actually benefits Europe.



I'm going to predict that the usual derpspects ignore this thread, because there's not an easy way for them to spin this as a win for the UK, even with the crap they fabricate / mis-re-interpret.
 
Ambitwistor
43 minutes ago  

koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.


I too am looking forward to a long thread in which 50% of the posts come from one Farker.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
41 minutes ago  
All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.
 
Flappyhead
39 minutes ago  
Who knew negotiating with a large economic bloc could be so complicated?

Oh right, everyone but Leavers.
 
HalEmmerich
38 minutes ago  
Man, that Brexit timeline in TFA is pretty wild.
 
Rapmaster2000
37 minutes ago  
This is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

As we speak, the Reliant factory is pumping out a never ending stream of Robins destined for every driveway in Europe.  The Cornwall tin mines are at humming at full employment such that you can't get a mince meat pie anywhere in the UK.  The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
37 minutes ago  
"we want "flexibility" on standards"

Read: "We aren't going to follow your standards and you should accept our goods anyway."

"but the EU isn't being reasonable."

Read: "They told us to fark right off as anybody would."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!


(psst the Concorde is half French)
 
barc0001
35 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: wage0048: koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

Yeah, pretty much this.  The UK flounced.  Now the UK doesn't get Jack Schitt from Europe unless the deal actually benefits Europe.


I'm going to predict that the usual derpspects ignore this thread, because there's not an easy way for them to spin this as a win for the UK, even with the crap they fabricate / mis-re-interpret.


Aww, you mean we won't get an appearance by Carter Pewdepie? That guy is gold comedy.
 
lincoln65
34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Man that page is absolute cancer on mobile
 
Rapmaster2000
32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!

(psst the Concorde is half French)


Only the stupid part!
 
Rapmaster2000
28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!

(psst the Concorde is half French)

Only the stupid part!


Fine!  We'll use deHavilland Comets.  Britain is once again ruling the skies the way it once ruled the sea!
 
jake_lex
28 minutes ago  

lincoln65: [Fark user image 337x750]

Man that page is absolute cancer on mobile


FTFY.  The Express is by far the worst of the trash British tabloids.
 
JohnBigBootay
26 minutes ago  
Where's that dude who apparently gets paid to gaslight about how awesome brexit is for the English?
 
disaster bastard
26 minutes ago  

koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.


The best thing about Brexit is the schadenfreude.
 
mofa
25 minutes ago  
-The EU needs them more than they need the EU.
-Happy British Fish.
-The EU is responsible for Westminster reneging on the Good Friday Agreement.
-Brexit means Brexit.
-Rejoiners are Project Fear.
-Blue Passports.
-Freedom on Movement will be preserved for us but will also keep out foreigners. Somehow this makes sense.
-Sunlit uplands. (British Exceptionalism).

They're basically saying "See what you're making us do to destabilize Ireland!"
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!

(psst the Concorde is half French)

Only the stupid part!


With the wonky nose.
 
SpectroBoy
25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy
24 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Once again, I have to state: it's funny that Britain legit thought they could negotiate better trade deals with nothing to offer but BBC original programming long after series 4 of Sherlock retroactively ruined all of British culture.


Don't forget the bland food!
 
iheartscotch
21 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

Any day now, we can expect King Arthur to return from the fisher realm and make Britain great again, just like Boris Johnson promised.


Tangentially related:

The culmination of the book series The Once and Future King by T.H. White IS NOT when Arthur confronts Mordred. No. Merlin comes back after the battle and turns Arthur into a goose because Arthur still had eligibility left over from all their (Arthur and Merlin) shapeshifting adventures in The Sword in The Stone.

TLDR, after the goose thing, Arthur and Merlin spend A Moment Out of Time (in other words, Merlin stops time) to fix the whole humanity thing.

/ no, I am not making this up.

// yes, it is much better in T.H. White's book
 
MattytheMouse
21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MattytheMouse: Once again, I have to state: it's funny that Britain legit thought they could negotiate better trade deals with nothing to offer but BBC original programming long after series 4 of Sherlock retroactively ruined all of British culture.

Don't forget the bland food!


And Harry Potter...! But then J.K. Rowling decided to be the worst person ever, so there's another deal off the table, lol.
 
MattytheMouse
18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

Any day now, we can expect King Arthur to return from the fisher realm and make Britain great again, just like Boris Johnson promised.

Tangentially related:

The culmination of the book series The Once and Future King by T.H. White IS NOT when Arthur confronts Mordred. No. Merlin comes back after the battle and turns Arthur into a goose because Arthur still had eligibility left over from all their (Arthur and Merlin) shapeshifting adventures in The Sword in The Stone.

TLDR, after the goose thing, Arthur and Merlin spend A Moment Out of Time (in other words, Merlin stops time) to fix the whole humanity thing.

/ no, I am not making this up.

// yes, it is much better in T.H. White's book


Tangentially tangentially related: anybody else have a furry awakening with that one really amorous squirrel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.


Who do you think is keener on that - the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Rishi Sunak) or the Home Secretary (Priti Patel)?

Brexit was not about keeping brown people out. It was about keeping the wrong sort of white people (Poles, Romanians, Bulgarians and Roma) out.
 
orbister
11 minutes ago  
UK officials had hoped to pressure the EU into agreeing a more risk-based approach to checks on food and animals but Brussels feared any change would jeopardise the bloc's rules.

Brexit Bob and his friends actually believe that this is a realistic possibility.
 
mithras_angel
11 minutes ago  

orbister: Begoggle: All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.

Who do you think is keener on that - the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Rishi Sunak) or the Home Secretary (Priti Patel)?

Brexit was not about keeping brown people out. It was about keeping the wrong sort of white people (Poles, Romanians, Bulgarians and Roma) out.


My recollection is that they didn't want to take any Syrian refugees, either.
 
Antidamascus
9 minutes ago  
We didn't our favorite person OR the other person who is totally not the first person but writes exactly the same things in the same manner and they agree with each other? Weird.
 
Creidiki
8 minutes ago  

orbister: Begoggle: All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.

Who do you think is keener on that - the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Rishi Sunak) or the Home Secretary (Priti Patel)?

Brexit was not about keeping brown people out. It was about keeping the wrong sort of white people (Poles, Romanians, Bulgarians and Roma) out.


Yeah, about that...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!

(psst the Concorde is half French)


That's why we'll take back control from the arrogant French and have the glorious Conc flying over the sunlit uplands.
 
Cormee
6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.


Not even. It's the eastern Europeans that piss the gammons off
 
batlock666
4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: SpectroBoy: MattytheMouse: Once again, I have to state: it's funny that Britain legit thought they could negotiate better trade deals with nothing to offer but BBC original programming long after series 4 of Sherlock retroactively ruined all of British culture.

Don't forget the bland food!

And Harry Potter...! But then J.K. Rowling decided to be the worst person ever, so there's another deal off the table, lol.


There's also Terry Pratchett.
 
TheBigJerk
4 minutes ago  

mithras_angel: wage0048: koder: Summoning the usual dbags to spin how this is a good thing for the UK because anything Brexit is farking awesome.

Yeah, pretty much this.  The UK flounced.  Now the UK doesn't get Jack Schitt from Europe unless the deal actually benefits Europe.


I'm going to predict that the usual derpspects ignore this thread, because there's not an easy way for them to spin this as a win for the UK, even with the crap they fabricate / mis-re-interpret.


It's not even that hard; just post-and-run a mess of BS about how Brussels is being unreasonable and they're holding people hostage and it's going to be all their fault for how unreasonable they are.

Facts?  Irrelevant!
 
Begoggle
3 minutes ago  

orbister: Begoggle: All the UK wants is a "no brown people" clause.

Who do you think is keener on that - the Chancellor of the Exchequer (Rishi Sunak) or the Home Secretary (Priti Patel)?


Both equally keen on it.
Just like non-white Republicans in America who shill for The Party on FOX News and other propaganda sites.
 
I'm no expert but...
3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Rapmaster2000: The Concorde has begun soaring again with direct flights from Heathrow to Ceylon, British Borneo, and the Mosquito Coast!

(psst the Concorde is half French)

That's why we'll take back control from the arrogant French and have the glorious Conc flying over the sunlit uplands.


And we'll paint it red, white and blue. None of this blue, white and red nonsense.
 
MattytheMouse
2 minutes ago  

batlock666: MattytheMouse: SpectroBoy: MattytheMouse: Once again, I have to state: it's funny that Britain legit thought they could negotiate better trade deals with nothing to offer but BBC original programming long after series 4 of Sherlock retroactively ruined all of British culture.

Don't forget the bland food!

And Harry Potter...! But then J.K. Rowling decided to be the worst person ever, so there's another deal off the table, lol.

There's also Terry Pratchett.


Dis world is good. Also, Owl House and Little Witch Academia has erased all need for Harry Potter.
 
I'm an excellent driver
less than a minute ago  
FTA:  "..the EU has refused to take a more flexible approach on animal health standards and food safety checks."

That is some weapons grade arrogance right there from the Daily Stormtrooper.  Why on earth wouldn't the EU relax animal safety measures from the country that gave the world mad cow disease?

/Fascist bastards getting all they deserve.  Choke on it, wankers.
 
