 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   The GOP is doing its best to overrule the voice of the people   (salon.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary, Initiative, state legislatures, popular ballot initiatives, Referendum, Elections, majorities of voters, ballot initiative, dozens of state legislatures  
•       •       •

2403 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 May 2021 at 9:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, yeah. Fascists hate democracy
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Funny how the party that crows the most about "mah freedumbs" is also the greatest threat to freedom.

It's almost like you can't believe a word they say 🤔
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same as it ever was.

Beware of people screaming "FREEDOM!!!" "CONSTITUTION!!" For, they have come to take your own freedom and give it to themselves.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The current Congress is the only thing that can stop them, too. We're boned.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The current Congress is the only thing that can stop them, too. We're boned.


It's certainly an order of magnitude better than having a GOP-controlled Congress.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: The current Congress is the only thing that can stop them, too. We're boned.

It's certainly an order of magnitude better than having a GOP-controlled Congress.


The fark does it matter if they don't do anything to stop this? The House did their job, sure, but the Senate just doesn't give a fark. So it's all just a damn shell game.

Let's see some serious opposition to Republicans. Let's see Democrats farking stop them here. Because if Democrats do nothing, you're only going to see GOP-controlled Congress until the next GOP president becomes a dictator.

There's no time left. If Democrats can't get anything done and allow these anti-voting laws to stand, the country is done. Don't give me "better than GOP control" when the country's existence is on the line and they're slow-walking the response.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fear is that they will succeed.

Trump proved there are no consequences, so, now the gates are open to try again, except this time, harder.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we noticed.  The Missouri state government stopped practicing democracy at all.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
always has been space men dot jpeg
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Funny how the party that crows the most about "mah freedumbs" is also the greatest threat to freedom.

It's almost like you can't believe a word they say 🤔


Republicans love freedom: specifically, your freedom to do as you're told.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans brush their teeth with millionaire jizz.
Its Gatorade to them.

The vast majority of people do not worship money, they just want to be comfortable.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: My fear is that they will succeed.

Trump proved there are no consequences, so, now the gates are open to try again, except this time, harder.


And smarter.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprisingly.  The ones who wave the flag around the loudest are the ones who stand against it the most.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY ALWAYS DO. Republicans represent the MINORITY of people in this country, not the majority. They only have the amount of power in D.C. that they currently hold because the two-senators-per-state rule is farking idiotic, and because of gerrymandering, and because they cheat a lot.

Make Senatorial representation reflect actual population and you'll see the power of the GOP fade quickly.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
END THE GOP.  ENOUGH.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are also making protests illegal and anyone arrested for "protesting" can no longer hold any government job or get any kind of public assistance.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: HerptheDerp: My fear is that they will succeed.

Trump proved there are no consequences, so, now the gates are open to try again, except this time, harder.

And smarter.


Having seen some of the front-runners in action, I wouldn't go that far.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Funny how the party that crows the most about "mah freedumbs" is also the greatest threat to freedom.

It's almost like you can't believe a word they say 🤔


Well not really.  They just have a very narrow set of freedoms they care about, and they only care about those freedoms if it is for them.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Republicans have no reason to stop as they keep getting reelected.  With Dems in power, they could pass laws to end all this, but no.  Right now every person from Trump on down that were responsible for Jan 6 should have been arrested and charged with committing a terrorist action against the United States, and instead the only ones held responsible are the ones that stormed the capitol.  We sit by as election laws are being passed to keep the GOP in power.  Sadly, we deserve the country we get if we don't have leaders willing to defend the war on democracy.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. And they'll keep doing it as long as the people keep letting them get away with it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you can't expect the voters to know what they really want. Only the GQP knows what's best, they'll take care of it.

PS: Cardboard box homes for everyone!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same as it ever was.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag last seen weeping in the corner for the death of democracy due to republicans
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil.  War.

This apparently what it looks like.  Next, we see if the dems puzzle it out....
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Funny how the party that crows the most about "mah freedumbs" is also the greatest threat to freedom.

It's almost like you can't believe a word they say 🤔


Individual freedom is great. It's when individuals work together to better America that they need to be stopped.

It's very easy to limit the the power of one person if a group can't support them.

That's why Republicans and libertarians LOVE promoting "individual freedom" and the idea that entire movements were really one person.

Like "Oh, the Civil Rights movement = Martin Luther King, Jr. It's not that millions of Americans supported a cause he was a part of and that there were hundreds of organizers that played as big a role as anyone. It's just MLK. You want change, wait for a messiah figure to come along."
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fully intend to take back What Is Rightfully Theirs, by any means necessary.

The only difference between this and The Handmaid's Tale is that the country will be called Trumplandia instead of Gilead.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democrats: The election was secure, no cheating at all!

Also Democrats: Requiring official ID, which allows voters to be verified as actual legal citizens of the US, is part of systemic racism!!!
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they want the American polity to start skipping the ballot box and proceeding directly to the ammo box? I suppose that's on brand for the GOP, but I am unconvinced of the merit of this approach.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Traitors are traitors.

In 50 years, "Republican" will be a slur on the same level as "fascist."
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: The only difference between this and The Handmaid's Tale is that the country will be called Trumplandia instead of Gilead.


Gilead seems to be described as centered in the northeast and fighting rebels in the south; Trumplandia seems more likely to be vice versa.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri had test run of overruling the people a few years ago after the people voted in a referendum restricting puppy mills and putting all kinds of regs on them.  The legislature, Republicans, decided the people were wrong and just said no to the referendum.  I don't know whatever became of that whole thing, if the people just rolled over and said OK or if somebody fought the assholes.

Aristocrats don't do democracy, and Republicans think they're the natural aristocrats of America.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Missouri had test run of overruling the people a few years ago after the people voted in a referendum restricting puppy mills and putting all kinds of regs on them.  The legislature, Republicans, decided the people were wrong and just said no to the referendum.  I don't know whatever became of that whole thing, if the people just rolled over and said OK or if somebody fought the assholes.

Aristocrats don't do democracy, and Republicans think they're the natural aristocrats of America.


Oklahoma's legislature just passed bills that made ballot initiatives harder to pass by requiring a financial impact study being included in the wording.

We're seriously looking at starting a ballot initiative to overturn that stupid rule.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Fireman: END THE GOP.  ENOUGH.


GOP delenda est
 
neongoats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

animal color: Traitors are traitors.

In 50 years, "Republican" will be a slur on the same level as "fascist."


Among decent human beings it always has been.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The left attacks freedom of speech daily. But the GOP is "doing its best". XD

/guess it's not opposite day
//more gaslighting from the left
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The GOP is doing its best to overrule the voice of the people

Is that wrong? Are they not supposed to do that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gestalt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Real America" certainly seems to behave much more like "Ivory Tower Elitists" when it comes to undermining the will of the people who voted for them.
 
Chubias
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Missouri had test run of overruling the people a few years ago after the people voted in a referendum restricting puppy mills and putting all kinds of regs on them.  The legislature, Republicans, decided the people were wrong and just said no to the referendum.  I don't know whatever became of that whole thing, if the people just rolled over and said OK or if somebody fought the assholes.

Aristocrats don't do democracy, and Republicans think they're the natural aristocrats of America.


I see what you did there.
 
Number 216
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: The left attacks freedom of speech daily. But the GOP is "doing its best". XD

/guess it's not opposite day
//more gaslighting from the left


LOL

The left attacking freedom of speech= I'm a crybaby that doesn't like allowing a private company dictate their own set of rules that ended up banning my domestic terrorist leader and god.

You and moosedick should collaborate as you both clearly do not have any clue as to how private companies work and freedom of speech does not apply to breaking their rules

But hey, trolls gotta troll without any basis in reality right?
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: The left attacks freedom of speech daily


Please provide an example that doesn't include a private entity exercising it's own constitutional freedoms.

Or fark off you gaslighting fascist trash. Either or.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The issue with initiative petitions all over the country - it's outside influences, outside of Missouri, that are coming in and influencing state policy,"

Like Southern states blamed civil rights protests in the 50s and 60s on "outside agitators".

53% of the Missouri voters are not "outside influences".

People read the f***ing papers.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: they are also making protests illegal and anyone arrested for "protesting" can no longer hold any government job or get any kind of public assistance.


"They"?  You mean "I'm".   Trumper 2020 10769547
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: My fear is that they will succeed.

Trump proved there are no consequences, so, now the gates are open to try again, except this time, harder.


Of course they'll succeed.  They now know that the rules don't apply to them, and neither do laws.  Mainly due to the fact that if the law comes after them, they'll just replace those who apply the laws with those who agree with them.

Why else do you think we've been seeing so many red states passing laws making it legal to run over protestors? And some who are saying that the Castle Doctrine should apply when you are out and about, so if you are armed and feel threatened, you don't have to retreat.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IAmRight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neongoats: stinkynuts: The left attacks freedom of speech daily

Please provide an example that doesn't include a private entity exercising it's own constitutional freedoms.

Or fark off you gaslighting fascist trash. Either or.


Telling someone to f*ck off just because they lie all the time and contribute nothing of value to discourse (at best) is "cancelling". You have to let idiots spout their debunked, illogical nonsense AND you have to give it equal weight to educated opinions or else you're part of "cancel culture".

Note: This only applies to Republican lies or opinions. Everyone who disagrees with Republican opinions needs to "shut up and dribble," "stick to sports" or "quit spouting liberal propaganda" when they discuss their personal experiences or discuss research.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Democrats: The election was secure, no cheating at all!

Also Democrats: Requiring official ID, which allows voters to be verified as actual legal citizens of the US, is part of systemic racism!!!


There's nothing contradictory, or inaccurate, about those two statements.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 474x341]
---


Who is the woman in the background of that photo?
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.