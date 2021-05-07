 Skip to content
(NYPost)   What the "Stupid" tag was invented for: any headline that includes the phrase "new TikTok trend"   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and it can get you banned for life from Disney World too.

https://insidethemagic.net/2021/05/ti​k​toker-banned-disney-ad1/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"All I wanted was a pepsi"
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the ones that involve T&A
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see the next generation continuing the time-honored tradition of "doing whatever some moron does on a screen."

The only shame now is that the mimicry appears to be motivated by malevolence - those who want you to "do what they do" aren't actually doing it, and are instead hoping that you'll shame, injure, even kill yourselves trying to imitate them. Trolling in real life, with dangerous effect.

We've given psychopaths a place to affect people, and get paid doing it. Farking bizarre.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or "Republican."
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the "Stupid" tag was invented for: any headline that's from the NY Post includes the phrase "new TikTok trend"

FTFY subby. ;)
 
kenshin5435
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."


Can you just not inject politics into everything?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This flammable beauty fad

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Hope you can make the future look work for you.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?


Really is old, isn't it? Let's move on.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?


LOL, you people are precious.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is there anything redeemable that came from TikTok? Most social media has at least 1 or 2 things on the plus side of the ledger (Twitter had Arab Spring, FB keeps people in touch). TikTok has stupid trend following dangerous trend following insane trend, backed by a totalitarian regime.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are the kids really all doing it, or did they find a few videos and try to make it look like it's everyone?
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: Is there anything redeemable that came from TikTok? Most social media has at least 1 or 2 things on the plus side of the ledger (Twitter had Arab Spring, FB keeps people in touch). TikTok has stupid trend following dangerous trend following insane trend, backed by a totalitarian regime.


Cat videos.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 615x642]

"All I wanted was a pepsi"


And a couple of 8 year old boys.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?


sharbear: kenshin5435: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Or "Republican."

Can you just not inject politics into everything?

Really is old, isn't it? Let's move on.


'specially when he chose the wrong party. These are Bidet voting libs. Worse yet, some of them will aspire to political office.
Welcome to the future of America.
 
