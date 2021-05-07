 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Half Naked Guy)   Today is National No Pants Day. Or, as subby calls it, Friday   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Trousers, Pants Day, No Pants Day, oldest pair of pants, first Friday, long day, National No Pants Day, college prank  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 12:12 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been told by my friends across the pond that this is an entirely different type of holiday over there.

/ giggity
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, it's one of the few days that I've worn pants in the past year.

/ Dr. appt this AM
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This should coincide with Mother's Day so your embarrassment eating out with mom can be complete.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just Friday? You're slackin' six days a week too many, Subs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this the day where people in NY ride the subway in underwear?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Don't You Hate Pants!?
Youtube U14QaBE8N7c
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This should coincide with Mother's Day so your embarrassment eating out with mom can be complete.


Thank heavens for the word "with".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pants are society's handcuffs.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x437]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: Pants are society's handcuffs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.