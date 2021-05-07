 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Some call him . . . Satan?   (youtube.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 9:01 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strep throat.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If that kid's head spins around, I'm calling a priest.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now teach him to say "your momma wears socks in hell".


/edited for content
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Happy mothers day all you female Fark progenitors
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Strep throat.


Or croup.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I miss Satan, you never hear about him anymore.

His career arc roughly followed that of Bon Jovi and parachute pants.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: I miss Satan, you never hear about him anymore.

His career arc roughly followed that of Bon Jovi and parachute pants.


The 80s were my age 10-19 years and I can attest. The satanic panic was in full throttle. And as a youngster, particularly in the early 80s, around age 12, I was affected. I was out there looking for upside-down crosses, looking for people making that Hook 'em Horns sign, listening for lyrics in heavy metal music. And it was probably influenced by sensational stories of ritual child abuse, which in turn was probably influenced by novels and movies like The Exorcist and Rosemary's Baby.

But everything is cyclical, and the satanic panic is making a comeback in QAnon.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oliver - Scene from the House Bunny
Youtube Fm01Nvvo1Hk


Couldn't find a better quality video, unfortunately.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.