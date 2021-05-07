 Skip to content
On the positive side, now we know why movie theater popcorn is so damn addictive
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alternative headline: "Go-getter movie theater manager does his part to bring people back to the movies."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Overhead in lobby:

"Man, I'm farking jacked to see this movie--WOO! Dude, we're going to farking crush this shiat...F*CK YEAH!! WOOOO!"

"Dad, you're embarrassing me--"

"WOOO!! You ready to do it? You ready to do THIS?!? WOOO! Lego movie, f*ck yeah, let's do it!"
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jeebus Key Riced.  That's completely unnecessary.

The Coke machine is right over there.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that mugshot from when she was 18, or does a drug dealing minimum wage earner somehow look 30 years younger than she should, or did the cops smear vaseline on the lens?

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSB

Cary NC (popular fortune 500 company) Circa 1996-2000

our company had a cafeteria down in the basement. If you asked the cook for the "breakfast ultra special" he sold you pot. he would put it in a Styrofoam container, mark it "BUS" You took that to the register where his GF worked. she would collect the money from you.

The cool thing about this was when you went back up to the cube farm and looked in the cubes, there were a lot of employees with "BUS" marked on their Styrofoam.

Now once while doing this, the person behind me was shocked that I was paying $50 for a breakfast special.

"Wow, what the heck? What kind of breakfast special is that?"

before I could open my mouth...the casher/GF said...

"he's on a special payment plan he missed paying last week"

whew....
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ewww. Coke flavored popcorn doesn't even sound good.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: Is that mugshot from when she was 18, or does a drug dealing minimum wage earner somehow look 30 years younger than she should, or did the cops smear vaseline on the lens?

[thesmokinggun.com image 219x332]


Says "from a previous arrest."
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The most surprising part of this story is that anyone in Mancato is using drugs other than Oxycotin.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Overhead in lobby:

"Man, I'm farking jacked to see this movie--WOO! Dude, we're going to farking crush this shiat...F*CK YEAH!! WOOOO!"

"Dad, you're embarrassing me--"

"WOOO!! You ready to do it? You ready to do THIS?!? WOOO! Lego movie, f*ck yeah, let's do it!"


If it was a landmark: "FARK YEAH, EMMA! You tell Elton where he can stick his picture frame. WOOOO!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well after seeing the mug shot, I'd buy her blow.  IYKWIM,AITTYD.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: Is that mugshot from when she was 18, or does a drug dealing minimum wage earner somehow look 30 years younger than she should, or did the cops smear vaseline on the lens?

[thesmokinggun.com image 219x332]


That picture says 18 to you?

Maybe the shirt does but that face is 30 plus easily.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Ewww. Coke flavored popcorn doesn't even sound good.


Popcorn flavored coke sounds like it could be a real hit though.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: misanthropicsob: Ewww. Coke flavored popcorn doesn't even sound good.

Popcorn flavored coke sounds like it could be a real hit though.


I dunno if I would want all that salt up my nose though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: misanthropicsob: Ewww. Coke flavored popcorn doesn't even sound good.

Popcorn flavored coke sounds like it could be a real hit though.


I dated a girl in college who cut her coke with a little cocoa powder.

"It makes the drip taste like chocolate."

/I just washed mine down with beer
//not really fond of coke anyway
///but very fond of what it does to the ladies
 
Vern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: robodog: Is that mugshot from when she was 18, or does a drug dealing minimum wage earner somehow look 30 years younger than she should, or did the cops smear vaseline on the lens?

[thesmokinggun.com image 219x332]

That picture says 18 to you?

Maybe the shirt does but that face is 30 plus easily.


Maybe 35, but I'd say 30. There's a lot of artifacting in that .jpg. She still looks young for a 39 year old manager of a cinema who deals coke.
 
