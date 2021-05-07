 Skip to content
(Delish.com)   Okay, the extra $20,000 would be nice, but did they have to go and ruin it with a year's worth of Miller High Life as well?   (delish.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Beer, official ambassador, beer brand, biggest fan of Miller High Life, Champagne of Beers, Need, WANT, Champagne of Beers region  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Miller High Life will pay you $20,000, load you up on free beer for a year, and give you an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee.

Yes, but now you're in Milwaukee.

/Old 3rd Ward is the shiat though
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Miller High Life will pay you $20,000, load you up on free beer for a year, and give you an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee.

Yes, but now you're in Milwaukee.


With Miller High Life beer.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I'll take the money, and just nurse this bottle of hi-life for 12 months or so.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Miller High Life will pay you $20,000, load you up on free beer for a year, and give you an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee.

Yes, but now you're in Milwaukee.

/Old 3rd Ward is the shiat though


Oh...right.  They didn't say anything about a trip back from Milwaukee.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon now, sometimes you want a beer that goes well with mowing the lawn. Ain't nothin' wrong with a Miller High Life on a hot day, doing yard work. Seriously.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's the champagne of bottled beer. Sparkling, Flavorful, distinctive
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eh, High Life isn't so bad for when you don't want a heavier beer, or if you want to drink a lot of beer, but then again I haven't had it in about a decade, so take that for what it's worth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everyone has a price. Given enough money, I'd pretend that Miller High Life is not only beer, but the Best Beer Ever.

$20K is not enough money by several orders of magnitude.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, a year's supply of Miller High Life is the null set.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not "the champagne of beers." It barely qualifies as "a beer of beers."
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Couldn't decide which pic to go with, trip to Detroit or the fingernail abomination.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I happen to like miller high life, an ice cold high life or three is just the refreshment i need on a hot summer's evening. Its either that or an icy cold gin and tonic in a tall glass with plenty of lime.
You can keep the milwaukee, i like it here in the forest...
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Miller High Life is farking delicious. Go drink your shiatty IPA, subby
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah Miller.  None of the feigned pretentiousness of a proper beer, but with all the flavor of discount Heineken and a urinary tract infection.
 
goatharper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkey: C'mon now, sometimes you want a beer that goes well with mowing the lawn. Ain't nothin' wrong with a Miller High Life on a hot day, doing yard work. Seriously.


My Econ prof illustrated the law of diminishing returns with beers after mowing the lawn.

"That first beer is the best thing you ever tasted. But the second beer? Is it as good as the first? Damn straight, if you're any kind of beer drinker!"

/but third and subsequent beers not as good, he said
//so, obviously crappy mass-market beer
///drink more beer
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like high life? In 2008 or 09 they had a drink beer giveaway and I "earned" a high life tshirt and hoodie that I love? It was a "distinguished" beer in college, and it earned me instant street cred with some people

/if any of you take notes, I also have expressed my love for genny on fark
//if you don't know what that is, ask grandpa.
///cream ale and high life, not together tho
 
