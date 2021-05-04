 Skip to content
(YouGov)   70% of Americans can't even spot obvious commercialization when it stares them in the face. Also, be sure to get your mom a card and some flowers this Sunday   (today.yougov.com) divider line
23
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll let my wife know Mother's Day is just a commercialized holiday, so nothing this year.

I'll fill you in Monday about whether or not the dentist could get my tooth back in its place.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Hollywood insists upon remaking old films, this generation could do with a modernization of "They Live".

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'll let my wife know Mother's Day is just a commercialized holiday, so nothing this year.

I'll fill you in Monday about whether or not the dentist could get my tooth back in its place.


Just one tooth?
 
Corvus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sorry wants the definition of a "real holiday"?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For mother's day I'm taking my wife for a weekend in the woods in a camper we've never used and I'm not positive I know how to de-winterize.

But it was her idea to buy it, so Happy Mother's Day, love.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Screw that.

Food is how you show appreciation.  She fed you all those years, cook her a big breakfast or take her to brunch.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Steak and Beej Day is next.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Corvus: I'm sorry wants the definition of a "real holiday"?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I'll let my wife know Mother's Day is just a commercialized holiday, so nothing this year.

I'll fill you in Monday about whether or not the dentist could get my tooth back in its place.


How comfy is the couch? No, not the one in living room, the old one in the garage the dog curls up on.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to my EX wife, Mother's Day is an important holiday and you are absolutely required to worship at the alter of women on that day.

And Father's Day is made up and should be ignored.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

that's outta the way now.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is not the thought or the idea behind all our holidays. It is just that we reward those who make money with high status. So people will use any angle to make more. Regardless of the original intent of the holiday it will be colored with commercialism. Under the theory that if they don't, someone else will. (Of course, they are right.)

It also helps to divide us socially.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being a commercial holiday makes it different to other holidays in what way exactly?
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Anenu: Being a commercial holiday makes it different to other holidays in what way exactly?


Well first off, a recent study of "commercial" holidays found up to 75% less jesus than "traditional" holidays.
(offer not valid where pagan)
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: beezeltown: I'll let my wife know Mother's Day is just a commercialized holiday, so nothing this year.

I'll fill you in Monday about whether or not the dentist could get my tooth back in its place.

Just one tooth?


He could be from Alabama?
 
smeag0l
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Anenu: Being a commercial holiday makes it different to other holidays in what way exactly?


Some jobs you get the day off and still get paid?
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next they'll claim that Groundhog Day isn't a "real" holiday.

Or May the Fourth.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Over the last several months, tech bros told people they could sell them a JPEG, and they believed it. They actually believed it.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: beezeltown: I'll let my wife know Mother's Day is just a commercialized holiday, so nothing this year.

I'll fill you in Monday about whether or not the dentist could get my tooth back in its place.

Just one tooth?


Popped him 31 other times. Never learns.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A crummy commercial?
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet more believe Christmas is a "real" holiday and not just a ripoff of Saturnalia.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm buying my mom a new wheelbarrow. She needs one for when she gardens.
 
