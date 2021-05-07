 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Today in over-inflated news: Man shows off 'world's oldest balloon' that hasn't lost its air in almost 30 years (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, God willing, someday this world's oldest balloon will be yours, my son.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the Sun to cover old windbags.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The balloon of Dorian Gray.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Farking mylar balloons. You think litter of plastic straws is an issue? It is, but it's a minor issue. Mylar is death. Wherever it lands, it kills what it covers.  In a wetland, for example, it's a square foot of pure death. And because helium ballon + children = litter, they are a very common kind of litter.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Surprising. Helium can pass through almost anything, if only slowly. It will even migrate through metals.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And I thought my life was boring ..
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Surprising. Helium can pass through almost anything, if only slowly. It will even migrate through metals.


The article doesn't mention helium. It's probably filled with regular air.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look at that picture. I wish My grandma was Alice Cooper.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Balloon is Falling! - The Office US
Youtube qqA4NTH8_KQ
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Pointy Tail of Satan: Surprising. Helium can pass through almost anything, if only slowly. It will even migrate through metals.

The article doesn't mention helium. It's probably filled with regular air.


It can't be filled with helium unless the balloon is made with advanced alien technology. Helium leaks through pretty much everything.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ivo Shandor: Pointy Tail of Satan: Surprising. Helium can pass through almost anything, if only slowly. It will even migrate through metals.

The article doesn't mention helium. It's probably filled with regular air.

It can't be filled with helium unless the balloon is made with advanced alien technology. Helium leaks through pretty much everything.


He said he taped it up.

That oughta do it, right?
 
