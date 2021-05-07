 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   36% alcohol. Not great, not terrible   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Chernobyl disaster, Zone of alienation, Chernobyl Spirit Company, exclusion zone, social enterprise company, Dr Gennady Laptev, Prof Jim Smith, Ukrainian excise stamps  
posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 4:49 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notes of raisin, cedar and carmel, with a unique glowing effect. Three stars and one tumor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When we tasted the first Atomik vodka martini in 2019

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't a brandy be a better use of apples for hard liquor instead of an apple-based vodka? I guess vodka's a lot easier to do.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When we tasted the first Atomik vodka martini in 2019, Prof Smith, who is based at Portsmouth University, explained that it was "no more radioactive than any other vodka".


Yeah, that's not really the best way to state that it's safe...
 
