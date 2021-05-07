 Skip to content
 
(Oddity Central)   Thousands of cockroaches on the menu at restaurant to settle debt dispute between owner and local criminals, patrons not amused   (odditycentral.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I am completely grossed out now, thank you.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When you don't pay "insurance" in the US, they just break one of your legs.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just adding a lil extra Protein to your breakfast, lunch & dinner meals!!!!
YUMMY & good fer ya too....!!!!
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is this, Deus Ex's Hong Kong level restaurant?

/yeah, that was rats
//close enough
 
