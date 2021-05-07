 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The world's most dangerous islands are far from paradise, being that they have flesh-melting snakes, hungry cannibals and nuclear wastelands (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time  a new social medium comes along, folks commence to rediscovering the world and posting all the things already plastered on all the older media.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Snake Island? Nuke it from orbit.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was like a Cracked article... but with more ads and less humor.

I didn't think that was possible.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, what a beautiful island! We should drop a nuclear bomb there or maybe some Anthrax.

Humans are generally poor at not pooping where they sleep.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It was like a Cracked article... but with more ads and less humor.

I didn't think that was possible.


A new low in journalism. Congratulations everybody involved, you did it!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It was like a Cracked article... but with more ads and less humor.

I didn't think that was possible.


Did you expect anything more from a British tabloid?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still, Fewer people..
<strokes chin>
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Paradise is relative...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mandatory equipment for Snake Island.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Coney?
 
