15
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The birds have trashed the deck - ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there's poop everywhere....The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat,

But when I moved to condor country I never expected there to be actual, living condors.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Woman's house trashes California Condors' home
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there's poop everywhere.

But enough about Spring Breakers. What about the birds?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugly bastards up close, but I would love to see one in the air.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condors should not be existing. Their bailiwick is large animal carcasses. Looking at la Brea, you can see there used to be mammoths, ground sloths, and other huge animals. Now, all they have are whales that wash up so there is some substenance (sp) but there really should not be a concerted effort to save these birds.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Condors should not be existing. Their bailiwick is large animal carcasses. Looking at la Brea, you can see there used to be mammoths, ground sloths, and other huge animals. Now, all they have are whales that wash up so there is some substenance (sp) but there really should not be a concerted effort to save these birds.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Not condors but you get the idea.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TS lady you just gotta deal with it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: The birds have trashed the deck - ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there's poop everywhere....The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat,

But when I moved to condor country I never expected there to be actual, living condors.


Yeah, I really farking hate reading about shiat like that. It really restores my lack of faith in humanity.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Ugly bastards up close, but I would love to see one in the air.


ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


Here's a couple more

mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wxboy: ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there's poop everywhere.

But enough about Spring Breakers. What about the birds?

The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat, and suggested that Mickols try harmless hazing like shouting and clapping or spraying water.


No seriously, what about the birds?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: koder: The birds have trashed the deck - ruining a spa cover, decorative flags and lawn ornaments. Plants have been knocked over, railings scratched and there's poop everywhere....The agency noted that the house is in historic condor habitat,

But when I moved to condor country I never expected there to be actual, living condors.

Yeah, I really farking hate reading about shiat like that. It really restores my lack of faith in humanity.


FTA: "She's definitely frustrated but also is in awe of this and knows what an unusual experience this is," Quintero said of her mother.

She seems fine to me.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A 'Condor' is a vulture that has a PR team.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even being frustrated is too much.

I'm not thing to move to flying spider country and then get frustrated that spiders keep flying into my house. You either learn to accept that shiat before you get there or shouldn't go.

Personally, if love the condor thing. I'd be sure to keep stuff off my deck that I didn't want trashed, but dang skippy I'd be taking photos, setting up stuff (food) for them to enjoy (if allowed to do so) etc. Big sign made of meat (I guess) reading "welcome birdies".

/ gonna need a bigger bird feeder
/ no flying spiders were harmed in the making of this Fark post
 
