(MSN)   McDonalds does better background checks than the Alabama State police   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No real surprise
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the state police, found "no derogatory comments were uncovered by former employers."

In most states no derogatory comments will be made by any former employers with a smart legal/HR department because doing so exposes them to defamation suits. As a result, they will only confirm you worked there for a specific period of time.

They probably intentionally worded it this way because they didn't care enough to verify it and know admitting that is embarrassing. Or, if it's one of the more severely corrupted departments, they knew and let it slide because it's easier to control their cult when they have something juicy to hang over them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every day the cops provide all the evidence needed to establish that ACAB.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The age of consent in Alabama is 10, so he has that going for him.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The cops should use Baskin Robbins people.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dischorran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As if this isn't considered an asset by the Alabama state police.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow so they didn't do any background check at all, otherwise the FBI would have told them everything about this sick fark.  Instead they just let him become a cop.
 
janzee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
