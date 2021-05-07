 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Apparently, it needs to be said again so here it goes. There are no minors looking to meet for sex on the Internet, right Mr. Florida Golf Pro?   (fox7austin.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, professional golfer, Daniel Bowling, Police, Thursday evening, detective, Orlando, Greater Orlando  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 7:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Once again proving that golf is a game played by perverts and mental degenerates.

//yes I play golf. Why do you ask?
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed it but I haven't seen one of these in a while.  It seemed like this was a weekly thing.  Sometimes even twice in one day.

What is scary is at some point a portion of the pervs doing this must have been successful at least once before getting caught
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Special thanks to the Ocean City, MD thread.

Old Pro Golf has two locations. One at the top and bottom of Assawoman (yes really) Bay.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's with the three dots of facial hair on this dude?

It's like a strange bowling ball where your thumb gets sucked.

/ew
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rule 1: There are no women on the internet.
Rule 2: All children on the internet are actually cops.
...
Rule 34: If it exists, there is porn of it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
professional golfer ...  daniel bowling
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.