 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   RIP, "I need more beer" lady. May you always have a cold brew in your hand wherever you are now   (people.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Login, Graphical user interface, User, Meredith Corporation, Olive Veronesi, Sean Connery, Modal window, Elderly Woman  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 2:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
fark this timeline with a Rusty claw hammer and a broken bottle
 
Krieghund
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's in a place where there is more beer.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think I missed that story first time round.

She really did like her beer.

Good for her. Hope I'm still around and able to enjoy beer at 94.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The obituary does not give a cause of death."

Gonna take a stab in the dark here that being 94 had something to do with COD 🤣
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
94 years is a pretty good run.

RIP Boozer Granny. May your beer volcanoes be at full Vesuvius at all times.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.