(Abc.net.au)   Love Has Won cult being prosecuted for use of glitter   (abc.net.au) divider line
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Didn't we already do this one, or is there another mummified cult leader lying around?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ms Carlson appeared on an episode of Dr Phil in 2020, when she told the television host she had performed spiritual brain "surgeries" and had been reborn more than 400 times.

I'm Glad You're Dead
Youtube XU7gnMSzf_c
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Didn't we already do this one, or is there another mummified cult leader lying around?


Inventory on crazy seems pretty high right now so who knows?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Child abuse charges follow

Because of course they do.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love Has Won cult? No wonder Rodgers is pissed at Gutekunst.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The corpse was decorated with Christmas lights.


ummm....ok....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Carlson?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How is mummification and building a shrine abuse of a corpse?
 
