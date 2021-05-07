 Skip to content
 
Clusters of India's Covid variant are popping up in the UK
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duh....the virus mutates and winds up everywhere. Have we not learned from last year?

It's a virus, that's what it does.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thankfully Prince Phillip's not around to say something horribly racist about it.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know how sometimes food is "so good that it transports you to far away lands and cultures with every bite"?

I thought that shiat was just metaphorical.

Time to go back to fish and chips or boiled meat, Brits.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cefm: Thankfully Prince Phillip's not around to say something horribly racist about it.


You know, the UK has long been moving away from a monarchy.

Saying something horribly racist about it is a parliamentary responsibility now.

Oh fark.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, after the UK inflicted their variant on everyone, turnabout is fair play.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they not stop flights from India when they knew the cases were steadily rising to horrific scale? The US was late, I hope the Covindia virus doesn't kill more people here, especially those who already got vaccinated. These vaccines better damn work, the side effects were no joke. I don't want an extra booster shot that will make my lymph nodes swell up in a painful manner and make me vomit again.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Well, after the UK inflicted their variant on everyone, turnabout is fair play.


Ah the old Hubble excuse. "we can see the Universe expanding, which means if we put it in reverse, we can determine how long ago it started"

Where did the UK variant come from then?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Viruses mutate, get your shots, if a mutation evolves to evade the current vaccines, they'll develop a 3rd shot, get that one too.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: Tyrone Slothrop: Well, after the UK inflicted their variant on everyone, turnabout is fair play.

Ah the old Hubble excuse. "we can see the Universe expanding, which means if we put it in reverse, we can determine how long ago it started"

Where did the UK variant come from then?


The UK, as the name implies.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well dingo ate my baby...
Surprise, surprise
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We will always be at war with Oceania.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: steklo: Tyrone Slothrop: Well, after the UK inflicted their variant on everyone, turnabout is fair play.

Ah the old Hubble excuse. "we can see the Universe expanding, which means if we put it in reverse, we can determine how long ago it started"

Where did the UK variant come from then?

The UK, as the name implies.


Whoa whoa whoa.  Slow down there, egghead...
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Where did the UK variant come from then?


We don't know. All we know is that it was first identified in the UK, probably because the UK has the world's most advanced system for sequencing and categorising versions of the virus.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is a much more detailed and measured article about these figures at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-570​1​6110 .

The good news is that there is no reason to believe that vaccine are or will be less effective against it.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Duh....the virus mutates and winds up everywhere. Have we not learned from last year?

It's a virus, that's what it does.


India was a UK colony.
/Now it's a US H1-B colony.
 
