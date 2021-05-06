 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   What do Patrick Stewart, Bruce Willis, the President of Ireland, Seal, and Donald Trump all have in common?   (the-sun.com) divider line
10
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What you did there...I see it.  :)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't have a lot of Irish ancestry but that guy and his dog sure do a lot to make me glad to have any at all.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who are five people who have never been in my kitchen?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Who are five people who have never been in my kitchen?


*tiny fist*

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm currently rocking the 'Richard Deacon'
(aka the Mel Cooley, the Fred Rutherford)

th.bing.comView Full Size


/ cis-cueball
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Billy Liar: I'm currently rocking the 'Richard Deacon'
(aka the Mel Cooley, the Fred Rutherford)

[th.bing.com image 233x180]

/ cis-cueball


No wigs like his boss?

/ that's how you get Laura
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get it.

You're still bald even when you spend years grafting your asshairs to your scalp and combing them over into a bigot's conk.  That's definitely living a Big Lie.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 320x536]

I don't have a lot of Irish ancestry but that guy and his dog sure do a lot to make me glad to have any at all.


Taft is alive and president of Ireland?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
