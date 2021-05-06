 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   I'll take a light beer, fries with extra gravy and pepper, and 1 covid shot por favor   (capitolhillseattle.com) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Vaccine, mobile vaccination teams, Seattle, Vaccination, Inoculation, city's young adults, new mobile vaccination strategy, increase vaccination rates  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you come back for the second shot do you get more fries?  This is important.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh sure,but when *I* target young adults at breweries, outdoor playground areas, park, and beaches, all of a sudden people have a problem with it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The hardest part about getting vaccinated was finding appointments available to fit the schedule of myself and another family member who was apprehensive about going it alone. Seems to me a lot more people would get vaccinated if they could have a vaccine buddy who got their shot(s) at the same time.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The hardest part about getting vaccinated was finding appointments available to fit the schedule of myself and another family member who was apprehensive about going it alone. Seems to me a lot more people would get vaccinated if they could have a vaccine buddy who got their shot(s) at the same time.


Got your Buddy right here, pal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Oh sure,but when *I* target young adults at breweries, outdoor playground areas, park, and beaches, all of a sudden people have a problem with it.


The bodies start to stink.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think it's a good idea. We got ours at our local supermarket. I got a bottle of water and a lollypop. You have to go where the people are.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Heart poundin'. Veins cloggin'. Iiiiiii want a ssaaammmich. MITCHELL!!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The hardest part about getting vaccinated was finding appointments available to fit the schedule of myself and another family member who was apprehensive about going it alone. Seems to me a lot more people would get vaccinated if they could have a vaccine buddy who got their shot(s) at the same time.


That's fair. I made appointments for myself and my partner at the same time.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Folks, please just get it done. If you have a legitimate, real concern then tall about it with your doctor. If you are full on Trump Derangement Syndrome anti-vaxxer then please realize Trump got his and you should get yours.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't you think it would be great if the beer they served interacted with the vaccine they just received and they turned into a bunch of berserk ninja-fighting Covid assassins and they wiped out ignorance and disease with their laser-powered eyes? Me too. Fark yeah.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: fragMasterFlash: The hardest part about getting vaccinated was finding appointments available to fit the schedule of myself and another family member who was apprehensive about going it alone. Seems to me a lot more people would get vaccinated if they could have a vaccine buddy who got their shot(s) at the same time.

Got your Buddy right here, pal

[Fark user image 132x320]


Do you really want people to have "black gold" come bubbling up out of their arms?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do you really want people to have "black gold" come bubbling up out of their arms?


...kinda?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.