 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   There will be no getting footloose in here   (kob.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, hard time, kind of police, Rich Baca, last weekend, dance, people, Zamora's nigthclub, owner of Bourbon  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 11:45 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can dance if you want to.

Everything's out of control.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trust me...you can dance

Love,
Alcohol
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA:" "So on Saturdays, we are doing a no dance, dance party,"

Farking Baptists
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But all she wants to due is dance, dance, dance.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mantour: FTA:" "So on Saturdays, we are doing a no dance, dance party,"

Farking Baptists


y.yarn.coView Full Size

Don't forget to leave room for the Holy Ghost.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nobody puts Baby in a corner.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mantour: FTA:" "So on Saturdays, we are doing a no dance, dance party,"

Farking Baptists


You know why Baptist kids aren't allowed to have sex?

Because it might lead to dancing.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
3rd Rock from the Sun - Footloose homage
Youtube UyZzXbc0eSk

Oblig
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.