 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Electrek)   The typical Tesla owner has a Master's degree and earns $143,000 a year. Not this guy   (electrek.co) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Tesla driver, Tesla Model, Automotive safety technologies, Tesla vehicle drive, driver's seat, Tesla Motors, Transport  
•       •       •

755 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Since Tesla doesn't actually "sell" you a car, they can probably just figure out who this guy is and deactivate his AutoPilot. It's probably in their best interest.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.


Better yet, that and a fart detector.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.


Seriously. Even my 13 year old honda disables the front passenger airbags automatically if I set something on it with a similar weight to a car seat with a kid in it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like a typical Tesla owner to me
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking Beavis and Butthead at first....

i0.wp.comView Full Size


He does resemble them somewhat....
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Railway locomotives have a deadman control.  Why not Teslas?

Will we one day have the Flying Dutchman of Teslas circling the city with a dead driver?

Could make a good Twilight Zone story.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rarely is testing in production this, potentially, deadly.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He might be a candidate for the eyebrow hall of fame.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Since Tesla doesn't actually "sell" you a car, they can probably just figure out who this guy is and deactivate his AutoPilot. It's probably in their best interest.


It's in their best interest to not have him in a Tesla at all. Just send the self-destruct code.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.


If I were an automotive engineer, why in the world would I expect someone to do this?

The passenger seat has a weight detector because you don't want to set that airbag off if the seat is unoccupied.  It can make the difference between a totaled car and one that can be repaired economically.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.

If I were an automotive engineer, why in the world would I expect someone to do this?


If you were an automotive engineer, you'd be used to a thousand case studies of drivers doing unbelievably stupid things that you have to engineer safety devices for.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tesla owner? More like Tes-tic-la owner....

/Tesla owners, fark off
 
othmar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that is just dumbass there
 
Monac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Since Tesla doesn't actually "sell" you a car, they can probably just figure out who this guy is and deactivate his AutoPilot. It's probably in their best interest.


I am willing to believe what you say, but it is new to me.  Do people just lease Teslas or what?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.


The company is owned by a billionaire emerald heir with the mind of a 12 year old who reads too much science fiction. Proper, responsible real-world engineering isn't exactly a priority when there's SHINY NEW FUTURE TECH to be made.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Man On Pink Corner: italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.

If I were an automotive engineer, why in the world would I expect someone to do this?

If you were an automotive engineer, you'd be used to a thousand case studies of drivers doing unbelievably stupid things that you have to engineer safety devices for.


Which is why they have the seat belt, steering wheel and door detection. All of which this idiot defeated. You think he's not going to put a weight in the driver's seat too?
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.


Someone like this would just use sandbags.  All you'd need is two saddle sandbags
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.

If I were an automotive engineer, why in the world would I expect someone to do this?


Have you ever met people?  They're the worst.
 
Likwit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The solution is of course to activate the camera in the cabin and require it be active when Autopilot or FSD is engaged. They already have eye tracking and it can tell if you're using a cell phone, looking away, or whatever. I imagine they're going to do this soon, because they already have this for people on the FSD beta. I look forward to a bunch of squawking from "concerned" Farkers about how it's a gross invasion of privacy.
 
Likwit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Enigmamf: Man On Pink Corner: italie: I can't believe their software doesn't have a weight detection check.

If I were an automotive engineer, why in the world would I expect someone to do this?

If you were an automotive engineer, you'd be used to a thousand case studies of drivers doing unbelievably stupid things that you have to engineer safety devices for.

Which is why they have the seat belt, steering wheel and door detection. All of which this idiot defeated. You think he's not going to put a weight in the driver's seat too?


Shut up! This is deadly and awful! They need to wrap a chain around Elon's head! Quit gargling his balls! He's not going to have sex with you! Apartheid emerald mine!
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not this guy

No, this guy has a PhD.

In dumbass.

cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.