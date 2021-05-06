 Skip to content
(Guardian)   It's not just Everest Base Camp: the rest of Nepal is getting overwhelmed by COVID-19, and the only supply flights in are from neighboring India   (theguardian.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we're sheltering at home while the rich douches fly halfway around the world to climb a f**kin' mountain. I hope they all get sick.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and so, the great catastrophe that i thought would come to the lesser developed parts of the world a year ago begins in earnest. get ready for the greatest human tragedy in memory, if not in history.

and convince all your idiot neighbors and relatives to get their vaccine jabs and be glad of it. then we better hope they KEEP working against all the variants still coming out of india and brasil.....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I knew India would get hit hard, but I hoped at least Nepal would be spared.  47% positivity rate?  That's ominously bad.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a slippery slope.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, hell - if you can't maintain social distancing on Mount farking Everest, what hope have the rest of us?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I knew India would get hit hard, but I hoped at least Nepal would be spared.  47% positivity rate?  That's ominously bad.


Brother Numpsay is playing the long game, this time.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I knew India would get hit hard, but I hoped at least Nepal would be spared.  47% positivity rate?  That's ominously bad.


About one of those times you wished you lived in some monastery way the fark away from everyone else.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fact that this is happening with an infection curve eerily similar to India's despite the fact that Nepal's government didn't take a premature victory lap and tell people it was over is... Very concerning.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NSFW.
Labrinth - Mount Everest (Official Audio)
Youtube kwrYDTHKxiE

Mount Everest ain't got shiat on me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Sherpas who work for the adventure tourists headed to Everest and other peaks in the area have amazing cardiovascular physiology. It would be really tragic if a bunch of them caught the 'rona and could no longer handle the altitude even after they recover from having such a serious respiratory disease. I doubt that possibility matters at all to those who hire them as disposable laborers.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I knew India would get hit hard, but I hoped at least Nepal would be spared.  47% positivity rate?  That's ominously bad.


Think of it from Covid's POV, they found a remote people with few immunities and live at Denver + elevation levels.  I bet that was a good day for Covid.
 
