 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Slow Ways   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Cool, Ordnance Survey, Walking, Worthing, Great Britain, Slow Ways map, Hiking, Pedestrian, Daniel Raven-Ellison  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2021 at 1:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Give way to Rippers."
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The minds of a thousand LARPers explode.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eyebones: The minds of a thousand LARPers explode.


I was thinking geocaching.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neat. I use Google maps for bicycling and walking directions. Just in town though, 95% of the time.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Walking long trails like that is a very English thing..The Cotswold area is especially well known for it's
scenic walking trails that connect a lot of little towns..It's not done like the hard core Appillacian Trail,
this is light hilly stuff..And also, unlike the US, people won't shoot you for passing through pastures
because they aren't psychotic about someone touching their grass (And these people live on a small island where land is a premium mind you)..
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rambling hiker singing
Youtube WzQ-qQ_T6oA
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Walking long trails like that is a very English thing..The Cotswold area is especially well known for it's
scenic walking trails that connect a lot of little towns..It's not done like the hard core Appillacian Trail,
this is light hilly stuff..And also, unlike the US, people won't shoot you for passing through pastures
because they aren't psychotic about someone touching their grass (And these people live on a small island where land is a premium mind you)..


It's like that across most of Europe. In some countries it is even enshrined in law the "everyman's right" to traverse land and even forage for food. Here in Germany I could walk from my corner of the country all the way to the opposite and practically never need to use a proper road. In my state all of the towns are connected by foot paths and bike trails in hat even have proper directional and distance markers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Finally, the bloodlust of the English village can be fed with an endless supply of walking tourists.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.