(Fox5 DC)   I scream, you scream, we all scream from ice cream   (fox5dc.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a shooting.  I was expecting a de-gloving from an ice cream machine.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's PG County gentlemen, not even the gods can save you.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one witness and he only speaks French.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cs1.gtaall.comView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Just a shooting.  I was expecting a de-gloving from an ice cream machine.


wow.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: There's only one witness and he only speaks French.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 369x207]


farkin love that flick.

/introduced me to the hagakure.
//book is got some weird thoughts, but also some useful philosophy.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Black, car, SUV came around very quickly into the parking lot. Out came about three to four men in black clad clothing. Started opening fire on a general group of people around a white car in that parking lot. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just scream about the horrors of everyday reality.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, I gave those kids exactly what they asked for.

wellsmanagedcontent.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Raekwon - Ice Cream (Official HD Video) ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Cappadonna
Youtube jgh10of6DKA

NSFW.

WU-TANG is for the children.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably retaliatory for the 7-year-old girl who was shot while on her scooter a few days ago since revenge is a dish best served cold. Here she is leaving the hospital.
wjla.comView Full Size

Scoot or die.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's because one kid was all "I got some ice cream. And you ain't got none. Because you're on welfare, and your mother's and alcoholic. Would you like to taste my ice cream? You wanna lick? Psych!!!"

*Bang*
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Comfort and Joy - Meeting Mr. Bunny
Youtube FHMFooKZsFs
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Raekwon - Ice Cream (Official HD Video) ft. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Cappadonna]
NSFW.

WU-TANG is for the children.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These  aholes can't give the kids five minutes to get their ice ream.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
