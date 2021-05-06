 Skip to content
(Fox9 Minneapolis)   Walker toddler killed by runner   (fox9.com) divider line
11
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FU, subby.

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably in a Mustang.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn. I hate stories like this.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A driver struck and killed a 1-year-old girl in a driveway

Did he have any business being in the driveway or was he that farking drunk?

I hate this story.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Small Medium at Large

daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is heart breaking. I can't imagine how horrible is for the family. It was really bad that the Young man  took off, but he came back. People shore member this, It only takes a second of distraction to end up with a lifetime of regret.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1 years old.. did the driver even see them? I mean people accidentally back up over children because of the child's height and not expecting them to be there.

Sad all around.
 
Birnone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In these stories I never see it mentioned what a 1 year old is doing unsupervised on someone's driveway. How does the driver not see a child in the area before he gets in the car? Am I the only person who takes a quick look around their vehicle as they approach it? If there's a kid, dog, cat, toy, or any other crap around my car I'm gonna see it. This poor kid didn't have to die this way. It took the efforts of all involved adults to make this happen.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
paulleah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sorry. Nothing funny about a dead little kid.
 
