(NPR)   Study calculates that the true US covid mortality is over 900 thousand   (npr.org) divider line
97
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, Biden killed an additional 400,000 by undoing what the last guy did.

/you know they're going to go with that "attack"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But look at how low unemployment is!

/ducks
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I can understand that the numbers may be higher than the reported numbers based on the limitations of data collection, but to be double the number? I just don't know if that passes the sniff test.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark posting more fear porn I see.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GODDAMMIT!
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While I can understand that the numbers may be higher than the reported numbers based on the limitations of data collection, but to be double the number? I just don't know if that passes the sniff test.


Yeah, covid kills your sense of smell.  Your sniff test is probably all jacked up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: We Ate the Necco Wafers: While I can understand that the numbers may be higher than the reported numbers based on the limitations of data collection, but to be double the number? I just don't know if that passes the sniff test.

Yeah, covid kills your sense of smell.  Your sniff test is probably all jacked up.


touche!
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the right thinks it's significantly less that 500k.

It's disgusting that we don't have reliable information.  This is another thing that universal health care could help fix.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love hearing about "studies."
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.


Nah.  Taking appropriate precautions against a global pandemic isn't fear porn.

"No masks because mah freetums", "they'll implant a chip with the vaccine" now that's fear porn.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.


Some of us aren't afraid of numbers greater than ten.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't surprise me.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe it.  Early on, doctors were not particularly aware of the disease and likely attributed it to something like pneumonia or other similar looking conditions.  Then there's the political issue in the US particularly where reporting actual numbers was a bad thing because it was supposed to disappear, not cause major problems, and be just like the flu.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got very Bored w/that article very bored...
So I had to quit readin it!!!!
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet my $20 on 1.2 million US deaths at the outset.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I love hearing about "studies."


It's a written article about a written study.

What the hell are you hearing?  Are you reading the words aloud?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.


There is a term for people who do not experience fear.
The term is "Psychopath".
Are you a psychopath, or are you just exhorting psychopathy to others?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Researchers estimated dramatic undercounts in countries such as India, Mexico and Russia, where they said the official death counts are some 400,000 too low in each country. In some countries - including Japan, Egypt and several Central Asian nations - the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's death toll estimate is more than 10 times higher than reported totals."

I was seeing reports last week saying that India is more in the 5-10x range than the 2x range. And amazingly, the death rate goes way up when people can't get into a hospital.

When this is all over, the error bars on the death toll are going to be big.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the upper limit.

The real count is between it and the current confirmed limit.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping it under a million is an enormous feat. Made possible by Biden and thousands of critical care health care workers doing insane hours. The vaccine being available with ability to put shots in arms is because with Biden someone in government knows how to actually get things done in the public interest.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: AbuHashish: I love hearing about "studies."

It's a written article about a written study.

What the hell are you hearing?  Are you reading the words aloud?


Who the hell writ it? UW? They'll writ about anything.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.


no dude this is fear porn. what you're reading is science
static2.hentai-cosplays.comView Full Size
static2.hentai-cosplays.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Researchers at UW ultimately concluded that the extra deaths not directly caused by COVID-19 were effectively offset by the other reductions in death rates, leaving them to attribute all of the net excess deaths to the coronavirus.

Yeah, not buying it.  The idea that collateral damange in the pandemic is not a lot higher than the incidental benefits is laughable to me.  They are going to need a lot more to convince me than, "well we did account for increased opoid deaths".
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"I am in favor of some version of carefully-designed universal health coverage, and I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that politically it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think anybody actually trusts that these types of reports anymore - aside from the leftists who mindlessly swallow (and then preach) ANY doom and gloom "fact" or prediction that further evangelizes people into their cult?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

Nah.  Taking appropriate precautions against a global pandemic isn't fear porn.

"No masks because mah freetums", "they'll implant a chip with the vaccine" now that's fear porn.


Here's the thing sparky. People like you have adopted the Pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions as a part of your political identity.  You were miserable people before, but in the last year you got to see the rest of us miserable as well. Now that things are opening up and slowly returning to normal, you can't stand it because you're returning to being same isolated, miserable assholes you were before. Misery loves company. Well the company is returning to normal life. Deal with it.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: rohar: AbuHashish: I love hearing about "studies."

It's a written article about a written study.

What the hell are you hearing?  Are you reading the words aloud?

Who the hell writ it? UW? They'll writ about anything.


UW is the 8th best university in the world.  Not 8th best state university, 8th best university.

And their data science group is likely top 5.

Now, what the fark are you hearing?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Probably the upper limit.

The real count is between it and the current confirmed limit.


Agreed.

We are undercounting, that is known. All the "excess deaths" counted in 2020 are not necessarily COVID, but there are reasons to believe a significant number of them are.

//My favorite thing right now is people saying we shouldn't count cancer patients as dying of COVID because cancer. It's as silly as if a bear ate a cancer patient that we would for some reason attribute the cause as "cancer" instead of "bear attack"
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: rohar: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

Nah.  Taking appropriate precautions against a global pandemic isn't fear porn.

"No masks because mah freetums", "they'll implant a chip with the vaccine" now that's fear porn.

Here's the thing sparky. People like you have adopted the Pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions as a part of your political identity.  You were miserable people before, but in the last year you got to see the rest of us miserable as well. Now that things are opening up and slowly returning to normal, you can't stand it because you're returning to being same isolated, miserable assholes you were before. Misery loves company. Well the company is returning to normal life. Deal with it.


Nailed it. They are all just pissy that after a year of forced lockdowns, wearing masks, and being fully vaxxinated for months, we dare say that we should be able to go to a concert or travel now ... as if that's some horrible thing.

We did our penance. Time for you to lock yourselves in your basement or come on out. The fear is over. Welcome to the fold.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.


Thankfully we have you to come in thread and tell us this
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Chinesenookiefactory: rohar: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

Nah.  Taking appropriate precautions against a global pandemic isn't fear porn.

"No masks because mah freetums", "they'll implant a chip with the vaccine" now that's fear porn.

Here's the thing sparky. People like you have adopted the Pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions as a part of your political identity.  You were miserable people before, but in the last year you got to see the rest of us miserable as well. Now that things are opening up and slowly returning to normal, you can't stand it because you're returning to being same isolated, miserable assholes you were before. Misery loves company. Well the company is returning to normal life. Deal with it.

Nailed it. They are all just pissy that after a year of forced lockdowns, wearing masks, and being fully vaxxinated for months, we dare say that we should be able to go to a concert or travel now ... as if that's some horrible thing.

We did our penance. Time for you to lock yourselves in your basement or come on out. The fear is over. Welcome to the fold.


And it's a balancing act somewhere between open the floodgates and shut down everything.

Some places are doing better than others.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: While I can understand that the numbers may be higher than the reported numbers based on the limitations of data collection, but to be double the number? I just don't know if that passes the sniff test.


I don't know if it's a wise to be sniffing anything during a pandemic
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: We Ate the Necco Wafers: While I can understand that the numbers may be higher than the reported numbers based on the limitations of data collection, but to be double the number? I just don't know if that passes the sniff test.

Yeah, covid kills your sense of smell.  Your sniff test is probably all jacked up.


I can't smell what the rock is cooking : (
 
brizbon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What utter bullshiat

The excess death count (which was already trending up, it usually does as populations grow) was about 400k in 2020 or right about the same amount of covid deaths at that time
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people died from suicide because lockdowns shortened Monster Jam's season.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: And the right thinks it's significantly less that 500k.

It's disgusting that we don't have reliable information.  This is another thing that universal health care could help fix.


No. It won't. The Right will craft stuff like that out. And add stupid. So that everyone hates it. They have been doing things like that since Ronny.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Keeping it under a million is an enormous feat. Made possible by Biden and thousands of critical care health care workers doing insane hours. The vaccine being available with ability to put shots in arms is because with Biden someone in government knows how to actually get things done in the public interest.


Or people could have just stayed home and especially stayed home if they were sick with what they suspect to see 19 and died by themselves if those two things had been done probably only 150k would have died
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: And it's a balancing act somewhere between open the floodgates and shut down everything.

Some places are doing better than others.


I think the main issue is we were all sold on two weeks and it ended up being more than 60 weeks. That's like throwing a dart at a target and missing by a few parsecs and is just proof positive of the DMV effect. Government that so inept as to be not trusted at all.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

no dude this is fear porn. what you're reading is science
[static2.hentai-cosplays.com image 850x1275][static2.hentai-cosplays.com image 850x1275][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 201x251]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jso2897: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

There is a term for people who do not experience fear.
The term is "Psychopath".
Are you a psychopath, or are you just exhorting psychopathy to others?


Akshually, I believe that complete lack of fear is called Urbach-Wiethe disease.

Psychopathy, I think, is lacking the inbuilt tools for empathy or something along those lines.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: meat0918: And it's a balancing act somewhere between open the floodgates and shut down everything.

Some places are doing better than others.

I think the main issue is we were all sold on two weeks and it ended up being more than 60 weeks. That's like throwing a dart at a target and missing by a few parsecs and is just proof positive of the DMV effect. Government that so inept as to be not trusted at all.


I don't know anyone that believed the two weeks. It was absolutely laughable.
 
zjoik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Researchers estimated dramatic undercounts in countries such as India, Mexico and Russia, where they said the official death counts are some 400,000 too low in each country. In some countries - including Japan, Egypt and several Central Asian nations - the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's death toll estimate is more than 10 times higher than reported totals."

I was seeing reports last week saying that India is more in the 5-10x range than the 2x range. And amazingly, the death rate goes way up when people can't get into a hospital.

When this is all over, the error bars on the death toll are going to be big.


Year over year deaths could be illustrative
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But according to the cultists, most of the covid deaths are like people who died in car wrecks who also just happened to have covid, you know, times 500K. 

/facepalm
 
neeNHA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: rohar: Chinesenookiefactory: Fark posting more fear porn I see.

Nah.  Taking appropriate precautions against a global pandemic isn't fear porn.

"No masks because mah freetums", "they'll implant a chip with the vaccine" now that's fear porn.

Here's the thing sparky. People like you have adopted the Pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions as a part of your political identity.  You were miserable people before, but in the last year you got to see the rest of us miserable as well. Now that things are opening up and slowly returning to normal, you can't stand it because you're returning to being same isolated, miserable assholes you were before. Misery loves company. Well the company is returning to normal life. Deal with it.


Maine is at 42% fully vaccinated.

No other state is higher.

This not over.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Researchers estimated dramatic undercounts in countries such as India, Mexico and Russia, where they said the official death counts are some 400,000 too low in each country. In some countries - including Japan, Egypt and several Central Asian nations - the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's death toll estimate is more than 10 times higher than reported totals."

I was seeing reports last week saying that India is more in the 5-10x range than the 2x range. And amazingly, the death rate goes way up when people can't get into a hospital.

When this is all over, the error bars on the death toll are going to be big.


We will still have the excess death numbers over baseline. That will give us a pretty good estimate. The problem is how many of those excess deaths weren't from Covid but were instead from people not going to the doctor/hospital or the hospitals being overwhelmed.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: Another Government Employee: Probably the upper limit.

The real count is between it and the current confirmed limit.

Agreed.

We are undercounting, that is known. All the "excess deaths" counted in 2020 are not necessarily COVID, but there are reasons to believe a significant number of them are.

//My favorite thing right now is people saying we shouldn't count cancer patients as dying of COVID because cancer. It's as silly as if a bear ate a cancer patient that we would for some reason attribute the cause as "cancer" instead of "bear attack"


You just gave me an idea for a charity
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: meat0918: And it's a balancing act somewhere between open the floodgates and shut down everything.

Some places are doing better than others.

I think the main issue is we were all sold on two weeks and it ended up being more than 60 weeks. That's like throwing a dart at a target and missing by a few parsecs and is just proof positive of the DMV effect. Government that so inept as to be not trusted at all.


You'll get over it, purveyor of trash-tier opinions.
 
