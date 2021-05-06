 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Because if James Huntsman gets his tithing back, then EVERYBODY will want their tithing back
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think he'll succeed but I hope he does, they took acolytes' money and used it for for-profit business ventures.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
alleging the global faith of 16.5 million members kept nearly $100 billion in an account meant for charity work but spent some of the cash on commercial ventures

I'd say it's high time to start taxing the churches, but the current theocratic SCOTUS lineup is probably just itching to nuke any law like that from orbit.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the church possibly claiming they didn't build that mall with church donations? Do they have a multi billion dollar side hustle?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

b2theory: How is the church possibly claiming they didn't build that mall with church donations? Do they have a multi billion dollar side hustle?


God told them where to find buried treasure. You know, just like that other time.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trocadero: b2theory: How is the church possibly claiming they didn't build that mall with church donations? Do they have a multi billion dollar side hustle?

God told them where to find buried treasure. You know, just like that other time.


No, it was a salamander...
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
coloradoharvestcompany.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm so glad to see people waking up and smelling the coffee. Hubbert was a failed writer who just wanted to get money without working for. He was bad enough, but guy running it now is a raving lunatic. I'm afraid that just writing this will put me on their watch list.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: alleging the global faith of 16.5 million members kept nearly $100 billion in an account meant for charity work but spent some of the cash on commercial ventures

I'd say it's high time to start taxing the churches, but the current theocratic SCOTUS lineup is probably just itching to nuke any law like that from orbit.


At a minimum, churches should be required to provide a public good that is available to all demographics without any prerequisite, such as sitting through a sermon.  The notion that the cultural, moral, and historical value they provide warrants a tax break just doesn't cut it anymore for a population that is increasingly not participating in such institutions.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think he has standing in the US courts to get back his tithing. You gave it god, bro.

I mean, maybe try suing god and then you get an easy win when he fails to show up. Good luck collecting though
 
mr-b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The angel who apparently talked to Joseph Smith was named Moroni.

They should be called morons. A lot of them are Trump supporters. Even in Canada. In it for the grift. Their "tithing" is not optional. Great little racket as long as people don't go on the internet.

How utterly devoid of understanding do you have to be to support a guy like Trump when you don't even live in the same country; when you can't even vote for him?
 
listernine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

b2theory: How is the church possibly claiming they didn't build that mall with church donations? Do they have a multi billion dollar side hustle?


Their side hustle is embezzling money from their charity fund
 
