(CNN) CNN - It's not news that old people get divorced. Oh, wait. Bill and Melinda Gates did it? Look at this trend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd imagine that old people get divorced on the regular.

I have a great girl, a real cutie with an education and a positive moral streak.

She still gets on my nerves. I can't imagine the feelings she has about me some times and don't want to.

If you're X years from death, do you want to spend it in the same old bullshiat? Probably not.
 
The Brains
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
(Not to say we won't still marry etc. but one has to be realistic about when why and how relationships fail.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Brains: If you're X years from death, do you want to spend it in the same old bullshiat? Probably not.


Hey, don't call my ex-wife old.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wanna divorce so I can bang 20 something year old chicks. See ya
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He could never forgive her for Microsoft BOB.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My wife and I will hit 30 years this year. I got the stink-eye once because during a conversation about celebrity divorces, I pointed out that celebrities have options.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The secret to my paternal grandparents' long lives was their dislike of each other.  Divorce? No way. The other one might get some enjoyment out of that.  We think they both tried to outlive the other so they could get the final say on, well, everything.  He gave up at 90. She's having a good time at 93 with no sign of letting go anytime soon.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: I wanna divorce so I can bang 20 something year old chicks. See ya


Well. Yeah. WTF? No body wants old balls. Unless they have college tuition debt.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Marriage is work.

It does not matter who are the participants.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The secret to my paternal grandparents' long lives was their dislike of each other.  Divorce? No way. The other one might get some enjoyment out of that.  We think they both tried to outlive the other so they could get the final say on, well, everything.  He gave up at 90. She's having a good time at 93 with no sign of letting go anytime soon.


Women will rob your bank. Marriage will rob your youth.
 
listerine69
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The news are farking vultures. It's not like these two were Kardashians whose only public value was there outrageous antics. They were quiet and respectful about their marriage and family, and they used their dame to aid humanity rather than just enrich themselves.

The marriage dissolved with a whimper, so trying to sensationalize it is just disgusting clickbait.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The news are farking vultures. It's not like these two were Kardashians whose only public value was there outrageous antics. They were quiet and respectful about their marriage and family, and they used their dame to aid humanity rather than just enrich themselves.

The marriage dissolved with a whimper, so trying to sensationalize it is just disgusting clickbait.


That "aid" has wreaked havoc with the American education system.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The news are farking vultures. It's not like these two were Kardashians whose only public value was there outrageous antics. They were quiet and respectful about their marriage and family, and they used their dame to aid humanity rather than just enrich themselves.

The marriage dissolved with a whimper, so trying to sensationalize it is just disgusting clickbait.


Well said.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good lord, autocorrect really did a number on that post.
 
AeAe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bill & Melinda are billionaires so money is not an issue. I wonder how many older couples want a divorce but can't afford to .
 
