(People Magazine)   "When people tell me I'm so kind for adopting a special needs cat and that he is lucky to have me, I can only think about how lucky I am to have him in my life." Welcome to Caturday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Speaking of special needs kitties!

Thank you so much everyone who contributed to Jack's amputation fund. He got his leg removed on the third and is doing beautifully!  He's been very good about his stitches, thank goodness.  (After all, he figured out how to undo his cone!) He's been quite chipper since the sedatives from surgery cleared his system.

Tuesday morning:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tuesday evening:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wednesday:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh this makes me smile so much!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pfffft and to think, I started typing that last post when there was only the Semper Felix image. 😹

Fark user imageView Full Size

Jack has decided that he needs to eat all the four leaf clovers
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Jack sees a four leaf clover
Youtube NaBkDZLivFI


Listen to that meow!!
(Please excuse Mr Otera talking at the end, he didn't know I was recording the cat)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Yay for Jack!  He hasn't slowed down a bit, has he?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Nope, in fact. He's sped up quite a bit!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Jack's meow raised a few kitty eyebrows over here LOL
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Salem completely ignored and continued with his post-gooshie baff
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Folded the laundry this morning. Of course, he couldn't resist
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mao "helped" too
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Draw me like one of your French kitties
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tabitha started doing her bunny kicks while I was working on the laundry, and I just had to catch it
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Toot Monster is helping me tune a heli;  actually, shes demanding I move it lol
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Heh!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had my Dads memorial service, it was a good send off.  Also glad 4 it to be done.  I can relax now and mourn
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That is so wonderful to see Jack having that much fun!  What a little trooper! Hugs to all of you! :D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Had my Dads memorial service, it was a good send off.  Also glad 4 it to be done.  I can relax now and mourn


(((HUGS)))
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back in the day we drank from the garden hose, Missy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Had my Dads memorial service, it was a good send off.  Also glad 4 it to be done.  I can relax now and mourn


((((((HUGS))))))
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

That is wonderful news.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Purrsday all, Isaacs vacation ended Tuesday and he was mad to go he even hissed at his mom when we put him in his carrier. It feels empty again but I was so glad we had those weeks together. Monday night was the best he slept in my left arm the whole night and I woke up with him still there. Not happy about the two star Yelp review he left though. Things about awful staff and not enough napping spots. I guess I shouldn't be that mad he did leave the sober house a half star. He demands the best at all times.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glad I finally got a good picture of him with his eyes open and not moving his head though. 😁
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Project almost done.  One moar all-nighter and I'll make the weekend deadline.  WOOHOO!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had a special needs cat who died a few months ago. Mister was blind and he had FIV and seizures. He was also about ten years old when we first got him. The shelter called him a spirit cat due to all his problems. He was very shy at first, but soon had run of the house. He was a Maine Coon, and I still miss him. We didn't adopt him so we could enjoy a kitty. We adopted him so his final years would be calm and pleasant.

Here he is in his favorite bed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy Purrsday all, Isaacs vacation ended Tuesday and he was mad to go he even hissed at his mom when we put him in his carrier. It feels empty again but I was so glad we had those weeks together. Monday night was the best he slept in my left arm the whole night and I woke up with him still there. Not happy about the two star Yelp review he left though. Things about awful staff and not enough napping spots. I guess I shouldn't be that mad he did leave the sober house a half star. He demands the best at all times.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Glad I finally got a good picture of him with his eyes open and not moving his head though. 😁


Hope you get to see him again soon!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sweet boy. ♥
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Winchester Adventure pics are POSTED! And the page's photos are caught up through today. Catch it live, here!

If you've been keeping up with either Caturday, or RWDA's Caringbridge, she's faced a setback this week. One thing that always cheers her up are seeing pics of Flatkavit around the world. If you look at the map, there's a honkin' huge section of the US without representation. WE NEED YOU!

This is totally free to join / participate in. Email RWDAonTour on gmail, and include your mailing details, and I'll send you a Flatkavit of your very own! All that's asked is that you submit at least one picture.

It's a pretty simple premise and ask. Join in. Just ask Spaceballer, who tried to kill me with over 50 pics... I WON THOUGH! They are ALL there. And, I managed to get the Sesame Street lyrics into all of the Sesame Street pics. BWAHAHA!

I know. It's hard to mail all of 'em in, but I'm able to handle it. One thing that helps - For each email, please remind me of the where, when, and who (photo credit you want on the page), and if you have a lot of pics, please help me identify what's what (descriptions are nice, but I'm not always able to tell what's what). Also... if you have a story or tag line for the pic? Send it! My brain sometimes stalls out, and it's hard to keep coming up with funny tags. :)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have a Flatkavit? Haven't sent in pics lately, or only posted them to Facebook? Send those bad boys in!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

What a pretty boy. I'm so sorry for your loss, and I'm so glad he found you, and was able to enjoy his golden years with you.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm so sorry for your loss!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

It's so great to see him bouncing around. Kitties are so wonderfully resilient, aren't they?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamcar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Does she have a PayPal?    I would like to know she can stay home with Mom and the cats and not feel the need to be out delivering tacos.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Does she have a PayPal?    I would like to know she can stay home with Mom and the cats and not feel the need to be out delivering tacos.


There is a Gofundme... https://www.gofundme.com/​f/sylvia039s-​cancer-survival-fund

She's also got an Amazon wish list, that has a bunch of gift cards requested, for places near her, so she can eat (the chemo messes with her sense of smell, so one day something smells good, and the next she can't eat it.)  It's on her profile: https://www.fark.com/users/R​eal%20Wome​n%20Drink%20Akvavit

If you want to send something to her directly, post for her, and if she doesn't get back to you, reach out to  me. I've been acting a bit like a consigliere. :)
 
