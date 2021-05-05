 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Melting ice in the Italian Alps reveals that the ice was last melted during World War I   (abc.net.au) divider line
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you see what happens Larry?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for them to find one of Hannibal's elephants.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What melting ice may look like:

live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Part of found letter. "Still glad I transferred here. That Corporal Hitler guy was nut. Never shut up about starting a new order. Blaming everything on the Jews. What kind of idiot would fall for that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
multiversitystatic.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

What else will they find?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Do you see what happens Larry?


My phone needed wine sprayed on it, thank you
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Do you see what happens Larry?


It would be fun opening a chalet called A Stranger in the Alps. Then you could have ads and billboards reading, "See what happens when you find A Stranger in the Alps." it would have to be near the bowling alley.
 
