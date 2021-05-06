 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   Turbo lying: people are more willing to lie to computer software than to their accountant about their taxes   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your accountant is going to judge you when you say gave $5000 to charity without receipts.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-images-1.medium.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Your accountant is going to judge you when you say gave $5000 to charity without receipts.


My 17 blind, Vietnam-veteran dependents in the clergy are deeply offended at what you're suggesting, sir!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their accountant? People had accountants?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


I suppose it depends on your financial situation and the time needed to go through all of the various forms. I use an accountant because I can't keep track of all the education credits and other things I have available to deduct. For a small amount, she takes care of all of that, and I'm saving that time for myself.

Honestly, I'd recommend getting your taxes done by a professional once, just to see whether they can save you any money or get you a larger return. If you're filing anything more complex than a 1040EZ, you could be missing out on savings you just weren't aware of.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Your accountant is going to judge you when you say gave $5000 to charity without receipts.


Tell him you're Mormon. They give receipts at the end of the year, but who's really going to question it?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


It pays for itself if you have to itemize. If you don't, filing yourself should be easy as fark.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use a tax professional once and they use the same website I used to do my taxes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: EvilEgg: Your accountant is going to judge you when you say gave $5000 to charity without receipts.

Tell him you're Mormon. They give receipts at the end of the year, but who's really going to question it?


The local Value Village gives you a blank receipt when you drop off items for charity.

I'm not saying. I'm just saying.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: EvilEgg: Your accountant is going to judge you when you say gave $5000 to charity without receipts.

Tell him you're Mormon. They give receipts at the end of the year, but who's really going to question it?


Yes yes yes it's all fun and games until you get that letter in the mail two years down the road. And you have to substantiate your claims. And that extras 800 you got back pales in comparison to interest and penalties.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


Not this last season, but most years I do volunteer tax prep for low income filers. In person.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lie to the software, lie to a person... whatever, it is the same thing. You are lying to the IRS, enjoy that.

I have done my own taxes for decades, 1/2 the time with software, and I play it straight. I don't want to have schitt come back on me because I tried to shave a couple grand, it isn't worth it.
Have never been audited, never plan to be.

You do you, Al.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


I do, and I'm not wealthy.  I use a local firm (instead of something like H&R Block).  It means I don't have to wonder if I'm missing something (e.g. there have been years when I got a return despite no withholding and also making money), it saves me all that time (which is worth at least part of the fee), and on the off chance that something requires attention after the fact (e.g. audit, or one time the IRS mistakenly penalized me for not submitting something required when I actually had) all I have to do is forward it to the accountant and say "I received this.  Your thoughts?" and they take care of it.

I'm paying for saved time, peace of mind that everything is correct and I'm not leaving deductions or something on the table, and no stress around tax time because 0 work for me.  Worth it.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure which frightens me more:

1. The simple fact that computers can detect mathematical lies better than people.
2. The simple fact that people are too dumb to know that the above is true.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who do that are not clear on the concept of hiring a professional.
You do not lie to your lawyer/accountant/auditor. You tell them the truth in order to better enable them to lie successfully on your behalf.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turbo away
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


If I had the money, I'd pay someone to wipe my ass for me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax preparers and moving companies are two things I've found are well worth their costs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Their accountant? People had accountants?


I do, and every one of my peers who contract for a living do.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. I don't tell the Comcast bot the real reason I need my intarwebs fixed is for porn, either.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire topic could be made irrelevant if the U.S. govt. handled tax preparation for wage-earners, the way Britain does.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised that people lie to computers more. I thought it was a known thing. I imagine there are plenty of studies about it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


You don't have to be that wealthy. Although I was comfortable filling out the paper forms for my investments simply by following what I had done in previous years, I hired one the year I got married and inherited my mom's estate just to ensure that I was doing everything right and wouldn't have to deal with the IRS later. At the time it set me back about $300, which I considered money well spent.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: moothemagiccow: Their accountant? People had accountants?

I do, and every one of my peers who contract for a living do.


If you do 1099 work it's almost required. I generally opt to do W2 work to save the hassle.
 
mrlewish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We "lie" because the questions are rigid or non explanatory so we feel free to interpret to what is of the most advantage.
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If anything, I under report charitable donations.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


It's like $350, so me.

We have a quick chat about the extra taxes we need to plan to net out to $0. Then we review and sign.

But we're super lazy, we also don't clean our own house. That's $200 a month, so not cheap, but it's not a filthy hellhole like it would be if we had to do it.
 
trialpha
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't pay an accountant to do my taxes. I pay an accountant to deal with Canada Revenue if they have an issue.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?


My ex had a small business with a few employees that basically broke even. She bought some customer lists that had to be amortized over 15 years amongst some other pitfalls. We didn't itemize yet our return was about 3/8th of an inch thick between the federal and state.

I told the tax dude to be conservative with writing things off. I'd rather pay a couple hundred bucks extra than get audited.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: NM Volunteer: I free file because I can't afford accountants.  What sort of wealthy farks hire accountants for their personal taxes?

Not this last season, but most years I do volunteer tax prep for low income filers. In person.


I've done that as well.
It's my penance for working at a national firm. I can't complain because that firm got me to a proper accounting firm and that got me to my present job that I am not giving up.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


nothing wrong with having a good accountant
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It means I don't have to wonder if I'm missing something


I totally don't understand this statement.

Is your accountant telepathic?
Does he follow you around and document every financial instrument you deal with?

i ask because if he isn't one of those things, and you miss something, so will he.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Taxes? Lying? What do you expect to see here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
