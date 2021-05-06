 Skip to content
(ABC News)   To fight COVID, the best possible team has been assembled: Dr. Fauci, Pope Francis, and Aerosmith. Leading doctors from around the world say, "I don't wanna miss a thing"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rag Doll, deltoid's kind floppy
I think the nurse was kind sloppy
Next vax, you're gonna see me back here in a week or four

Next dose, I'm feeling kinda pukey
No sweat, I did my public duty
No mask, you gonna see me walkin' in through your front door (front door)

/fark the armageddon soundtrack
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walk this way
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TBH, I always thought that song was misinterpreted; Ask yourself: Who is Steven Tyler's one true love?

That's right, Steven Tyler.

With that in mind, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" is really just another song about insomnia.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's like a new Vice Presidential Action Rangers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good. Aerosmith's best albums were when they were involved with needles.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tyler has some thoughts on alternative vaccine delivery pathways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: /fark the armageddon soundtrack


Just rewatched it with my wife and the soundtrack was the best part of the movie.
 
OldJames
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does Dr. Fauci know that Aerosmith is a band, and not someone who is going to work on his bi-plane?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: NikolaiFarkoff: /fark the armageddon soundtrack

Just rewatched it with my wife and the soundtrack was the best part of the movie.


There is no best part of that movie, only grades of worse.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: NikolaiFarkoff: /fark the armageddon soundtrack

Just rewatched it with my wife and the soundtrack was the best part of the movie.


I totally agree, yet I also stand by my original comment.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good Saturday morning cartoon.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's a trifecta in there somewhere; but I'll be damned if I can figure out what it is.
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Harvard neuroscientist is leading a conversation about brain health and rock stars with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. Soprano Rene Fleming is participating in a panel discussion on the role of music in treating cardiac patients. Supermodel Cindy Crawford has a slot to talk about "beauty from the inside out,"

wtf? Are they even trying to have a serious conference?
 
gbv23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like my 'all-ugly' baseball team
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"And now, to help raise Covid awareness, Steven Tyler will now unhinge his jaw and swallow this child whole..."
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This sounds like a SNL sketch.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: TBH, I always thought that song was misinterpreted; Ask yourself: Who is Steven Tyler's one true love?

That's right, Steven Tyler.

With that in mind, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" is really just another song about insomnia.


If I looked like Steven Tyler, I'd want to fark me too, and I'm a cis-gendered male (or whatever we're supposed to call ourselves these days).
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs more cowbell.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Really subby? That's the Aerosmith reference to go with? Not Train keppa rollin? Not Sweet Emotion? Not Back in the Saddle?

I bet you look like a lady.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I figure the Pope is more of a Mötley Crüe fan. I'm sure he has no problem singing along to "Shout at the Devil."
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
