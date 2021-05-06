 Skip to content
 
39
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"He's only been in training for three weeks."
Stealing and misusing a weapon. Abandoning the weapon. Going AWOL. Carjacking. Kidnapping.
Oh, it is going to be a long, long time before he goes home again.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably doesn't help that his name is Milford Beagle.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
third week of a 10-week basic?


wow.

guess he isn't hardcore.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this amusing?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect, who was wearing his Army physical training gear, brought all 18 children to the front of the bus, where they "started asking lots of questions to the suspect, if he was going to hurt them or the bus driver," Lott said.

That questioning "frustrated" the intruder

Nice way to say "pissed off" or "drove him f*cking crazy"
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: How is this amusing?


My thoughts, exactly.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He thinks he's homesick now, wait til he gets to his new assignment at Fort Leavenworth.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect, who was wearing his Army physical training gear, brought all 18 children to the front of the bus, where they "started asking lots of questions to the suspect, if he was going to hurt them or the bus driver," Lott said.

Picturing this made me laugh and laugh.  You just know at least one kid wanted to know if he was a real Army man and why crabs don't have eyebrows.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Ft Jackson sucks donkey balls. He was probably tired of doing flutter kicks while the Drill Sergeant makes you lay in a pile of fire ants. (All of Ft Jackson is fire ants.)
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

What smells like Otto's jacket?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: "He's only been in training for three weeks."
Stealing and misusing a weapon. Abandoning the weapon. Going AWOL. Carjacking. Kidnapping.
Oh, it is going to be a long, long time before he goes home again.


3 year enlistment turns into 20 at Leavenworth.  Brilliant move, Frances.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: He thinks he's homesick now, wait til he gets to his new assignment at Fort Leavenworth.


Been there twice. First and last duty station.
Very chill assignment. Basically like working a 9-5. Highly recommend it. Unless of course you're there for the long stay, then you probably won't like it as much.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: He thinks he's homesick now, wait til he gets to his new assignment at Fort Leavenworth.


Yup.

He will be re-classed to his new MOS of "00F" also known as "Ooh Fark" where he will trained to become very efficient at turning big rocks into little rocks.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, there has to be better ways of prematurely ending your military career, and getting out of your contract, right? Eighteen counts of kidnapping minors oughta do it, though.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are we there yet??
Are we there yet??
Are we there yet??
Are we there yet??
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are we there yet?
Are we there yet?
Are we there yet?
Are we there yet?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see this being a funny scene in a movie where the kids drive the soldier nuts and he gives up on his mission.

Not so funny in real life.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, Ft Jackson sucks donkey balls. He was probably tired of doing flutter kicks while the Drill Sergeant makes you lay in a pile of fire ants. (All of Ft Jackson is fire ants.)


He couldn't handle Relaxin' Jackson!?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: MythDragon: To be fair, Ft Jackson sucks donkey balls. He was probably tired of doing flutter kicks while the Drill Sergeant makes you lay in a pile of fire ants. (All of Ft Jackson is fire ants.)

He couldn't handle Relaxin' Jackson!?


They expected him to run two whole miles in like 18 minutes, he didn't really have any other option here.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: To be fair, Ft Jackson sucks donkey balls. He was probably tired of doing flutter kicks while the Drill Sergeant makes you lay in a pile of fire ants. (All of Ft Jackson is fire ants.)


Don't forget the chiggers.  Fire ants and chiggers.
I never even heard of a chigger until I was in the Army.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay kids! Who wants to have some fun?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he still has more military chops than the last president **.
 
p51d007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
LOL, great job kids!


The suspect brought all 18 children to the front of the bus, where they "started asking lots of questions to the suspect, if he was going to hurt them or the bus driver," Lott said.
That questioning "frustrated" the intruder before he let the children and driver off, drove himself a short distance, abandoned the bus, left the rifle on board and was captured without incident, according to the sheriff.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size

Sounds like a nightmare.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I freakin' LOVE that the kids annoyed him so much with questions that he kicked them off.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"This incident could have ended very tragically," Davis said. "I've never been as sacred in my life upon receiving that call."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: And he still has more military chops than the last president **.


He does. It's not my line, I saw it on the Washington Post board I think in the 2016 primary season, "The queen of England has spent more time in uniform than the entirety of the Trump family." I looked it up and it's undeniably true. I encourage people to take a couple minutes and look it up themselves.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He missed his phone (says old man).
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: The suspect, who was wearing his Army physical training gear, brought all 18 children to the front of the bus, where they "started asking lots of questions to the suspect, if he was going to hurt them or the bus driver," Lott said.

That questioning "frustrated" the intruder

Nice way to say "pissed off" or "drove him f*cking crazy"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like the O. Henry short story "The Ransom of Red Chief".
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Geez, there has to be better ways of prematurely ending your military career, and getting out of your contract, right? Eighteen counts of kidnapping minors oughta do it, though.


My cousin was serving on a Navy submarine and then was dishonorably discharged.  Never did find out what he did.

Maybe he was smoking the sticky stuff on his Yellow Submarine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
[I Simpson] Otto in Das Bus - 99 Bottles of Beer + Bingo Was His Name-O (Sub Ita)
Youtube to1-i6ohONg
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody call him Francis?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of the three guys who tried this back in 1976, two spent 40 years in prison and one is still there.  Our newest FAFO is going to get a LOT more homesick over the next few decades.  Of course, this good boi doesn't have quite the same malicious intent.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Trainees never understand the drills are 100% telling them the truth when they say the fastest way to leave is to finish training. We had two escape attempts during my cycle, but nobody tried this.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Going with Subby's headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size


William Shatner has seen my Minion version of Captain Kirk.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So... it was "amusing" because nobody was in any REAL danger from the gun, or the perp as it turned out, the kids drove him batshiat and everything ended peacefully...

RTFA, we're the kids 'traumatized'?

Do you people even "Bob's Burgers"?
 
neeNHA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How the hell did he get a rifle off base?

/he's not the only one in trouble
 
