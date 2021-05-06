 Skip to content
 
(PennLive)   "Let me tell you about the time I got hit in the face with 30 pounds of bacon"   (pennlive.com) divider line
17
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Given denial quotes in the article I can see people were part of her problem.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a pork belly slapper to me
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Given denial quotes in the article I can see people were part of her problem.


She could light up a room with her presence!

Coke will do that to you.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, some people are willing to pay extra for that sort of thing!
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a wonderful experience
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking "what is sad about 30 pounds of bacon to my face?"
Then I read the article.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Fark was not our erotica site?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Given denial quotes in the article I can see people were part of her problem.


Mrs Danvers will get to the bottom of it, maybe burn down a trailer park.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In exchange for drugs, a lot of people will take any amount of bacon to the face IYKWIM.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the third of May, another sleepy little Conoy daaaay
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't say I was "hit in the face" with all that bacon; that's just how I eat. But I do know how it must have looked...
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Secure housing is mental health treatment
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let me tell you about the time I took a 20,000 volt static charge through my scrotum.

A "True I shiat You Not Old_Chief_Scott Sea Story" (tm).
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Let me tell you about the time I took a 20,000 volt static charge through my scrotum.

A "True I shiat You Not Old_Chief_Scott Sea Story" (tm).


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Murflette
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I porked her
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've seen this porno
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
