(Delmarva Now) Boobies Dear Ocean City please free the boobies   (delmarvanow.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As men we demand to see them.  End these archaic rules from a long-ago Puritan world.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can barely stop myself from staring when they're covered. This seems a great way to cause all sorts of accidents. Stupid, sexy accidents.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: As men we demand to see them.  End these archaic rules from a long-ago Puritan world.


It's...not really about putting them on display for the enjoyment of others.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to need see these female breasts to determine the level of my outrage.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This isn't really about the whole boob -- just the nipple.  The rest of them are pretty much displayed with certain pieces of clothing already in some form.
 
Tomoko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: As men we demand to see them.


Hold on there Pepé Le Pew, you can make demands like that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well more of a reason to visit my folks now.
 
Tomoko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*can't
 
quatchi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Allowing women the same freedom as men to go topless on the beach is a no-brainer to me.

I get that there are still puritan attitudes about this out there but they need to mind their own business IMO.

Boobies never hurt nobody.
 
JesseL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can you imagine the damage it would do to a young child if they were to see a woman's nipple?!
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honestly, I dont know if I need this distraction.

Seems like a great way to make me jerk off ten times a day.
 
quatchi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dstanley: I'm going to need see these female breasts to determine the level of my outrage.


For Science!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Sex Society Ideology" is my klezmer Velvet Underground cover band.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whose moral sensibilities? If it's Christian, it's not moral or sensible.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Well more of a reason to visit my folks now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: As men we demand to see them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how like, 3/4ths of these comments are reasons why its probably not a good idea, and most women would be uncomfortable doing so even if they could.

Its been legal in NY forever. I can count on one hand the number of times i have seen someone actually do it outside of a protest or whatever.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it's ok to display fat hairy man boobs, it's ok to display fat hairy woman boobs. No one wants to see either, but if you don't like it you can just look away you damned prude.
 
Peeping Tom Collins [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm torn.

On one hand, sure, free the nips.

On the other hand, my mom and my aunt Dee vacation down there on the regular, and I dont need to be seeing that...
 
CephJedi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marylander here.   Don't get your hopes up.   Maryland's liberal bastions are centered around the two major metropolitan areas here, but if you drive 30 minutes in any direction from DC/Baltimore you hit some very rural, bible thumping areas.   This isn't passing anytime soon.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: "Sex Society Ideology" is my klezmer Velvet Underground cover band.


I just envisioned a group of black-hat Jews playing "Heroin" in a synagogue basement, and it brought a smile to my face. Gedank!
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My only issue with this is that most of the exposed flesh is from people you really don't want to see expose more flesh. Last time I went to OC it was awash with tattooed whales.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JesseL: Can you imagine the damage it would do to a young child if they were to see a woman's nipple?!


Viewing Boobies
Age 0-1: necessity
Age 2-18: HOW DARE YOU
Age 18-?: acceptable

Reminder #35,562 that we are a very weird society with deeply ingrained problems.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peeping Tom Collins: I'm torn.

On one hand, sure, free the nips.

On the other hand, my mom and my aunt Dee vacation down there on the regular, and I dont need to be seeing that...


Username checks out...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

quatchi: Allowing women the same freedom as men to go topless on the beach is a no-brainer to me.

I get that there are still puritan attitudes about this out there but they need to mind their own business IMO.

Boobies never hurt nobody.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That person who started this whole thing:
pennlive.comView Full Size


They actually scrambled to pass an ordinance to prevent her from going topless. WTF?

I'm guessing a Karen was behind this ordinance... one who could not compete with other women in the "topless" department.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been going to Ocean City since 1967 when I was a baby. As anyone who knows Ocean City knows, it's laughable for those saying "We can't have that here, this is a family destination!" Dirty t-shirts for sale all up and down the boardwalk and the city is home to "Big Peckers" and "The Brass balls Saloon" among other things.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


There's also a Hooters right on the boardwalk:
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

quatchi: Allowing women the same freedom as men to go topless on the beach is a no-brainer to me.

I get that there are still puritan attitudes about this out there but they need to mind their own business IMO.

Boobies never hurt nobody.


And if they did, I would immediately forgive them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We really should grow the fark up and let women have equality in the exposure of their chests.

Free the tops, but ask yourself: Ocean City, MD, do I really want to see these?
 
Kiler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I've always wanted to see, especially in areas that have things like bathroom bills and other anti-trans laws, is for a very attractive trans woman with a nice bewbs (either through hormones or surgical enhancement), to go around topless with a bunch of guys that are also topless.

What will win out, the derp-wing need to control woman, or the anti-transphobic.
Either they recognize that a trans-woman is a woman and all the fallout that implies (yay equality), or they say "nope, still a man" and have to explain to the Karens why their little Timmy has a boner from seeing a pair of bewbs.

More than likely, they'll just ban going topless for everyone and piss everyone off.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: This isn't really about the whole boob -- just the nipple.  The rest of them are pretty much displayed with certain pieces of clothing already in some form.


this, and censor bars in pictures are often just big enough to cover the nipples. it makes the hypocrisy even more egregious because men have nipples too - it's the fleshy boob part that's (usually) different, and yet somehow it's not the issue.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Circa 1980 Ocean City...

My uncle had a time share down there on 77th and one summer he invited me there.

When I get there, there are like 4 other families sharing the same house. One of them, had a girl my age (16) and we became fast friends because we were the only kids our age there so we hung out together all the time. I had no clue about girls and treated her as a friend.

On the boardwalk, there was one of those clowns you could dunk with a softball and he would try to tease anyone who tried to dunk him. He was funny. We would get Thrasher French fries and pizza in a cup and sit at the bench listening to him laughing our asses off.

The summer came to an end. and I was heading back home to NY, she lived in Baltimore but before I left, I met her at her house.

We went on a date and I got her Burger King and she had a thermos full of vodka and lemonade and we found a nice park near her home and I had my first kiss with her. We decided to do the long distance relationship thing and after a few more dates with her (I would take the train to Baltimore every few months to see her) we decided to make it official and she was my first...

We only lasted a few years and we lost touch with one another. A few more years down the road, we re-hooked up again and we dated and got married.

Well that only lasted 7 years and we divorced. But it was a happy divorce, we were both honest with one another and we remained friends and I'm still in touch with her today.

the end.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's one way to turn the city into a motorboating hotspot...
 
acatchtwentytwo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some people act like they've never seen women's breasts before. If you can't stop yourself from getting in a car wreck, or gauging your outrage on whether or not someone's breasts are attractive to you, or jerking off ten times a day over it, then you have a problem. The sooner women are given the same equal rights as men to go topless, the sooner it can be normalized to do away with the taboo, and the sooner y'all can get over your own insecurities that make think you should be arbiters of women's bodies.

/i know, lighten up francis, etc
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: My only issue with this is that most of the exposed flesh is from people you really don't want to see expose more flesh. Last time I went to OC it was awash with tattooed whales.


So next door to where i shore fish from is a nude beach. Its not why i fished there, its because you used to be able to have an open container there, and the fishing was decent, and they were pretty chill with rules (the nudist's ruined that, not the fishing, but the open container thing).....

ANYWAY, sometimes you got there late and I'd have to park at the nudist lot, or you needed the facilities or whatever. Nothing against nudists, you guys do you.

BUT MAN WERE THEY DEDICATED. I'll be out there in like late September, in foul weather gear, at like 7 in the morning, with a damp breeze off the water and it being MAYBE high 50s out, freezing my ass off and sure enough, there would be people setting themselves up to let it all hang out.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: That person who started this whole thing:
[pennlive.com image 850x404]

They actually scrambled to pass an ordinance to prevent her from going topless. WTF?

I'm guessing a Karen was behind this ordinance... one who could not compete with other women in the "topless" department.


The Washington Monument was slumped on the ground a few minutes prior to that photo.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this is all a moot point anyways. The family and I were down at the beach last weekend and lets just say this year's bikini trend is "less is more"

/there wasn't a covered cheek in sight.
//not complaining
/// three slashies for free the boobies.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get this out of the way first, yes I like women's breasts. But that's not what matters here. My philosophy on government is that is the government is going to take away someone's rights, there better be a damn compelling reason for it. Take away your right to own a fully-automatic weapon because of the history of terrorism and gun violence has proven that civilians can't be trusted with them. Restricting the ability to pollute the environment because of public health. Take away the ability to treat your workers like shiat, because well, you're treating people like shiat. As for freeing the nipple? Women have made the legitimate complaint of unequal treatment. And "traditional moral family values" is definitely not a compelling reason.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not like this would affect the classiness of Ocean City in any manner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chalk me up on the side of the board that doesn't want to see your average human, male or female, topless.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I love how like, 3/4ths of these comments are reasons why its probably not a good idea, and most women would be uncomfortable doing so even if they could.

Its been legal in NY forever. I can count on one hand the number of times i have seen someone actually do it outside of a protest or whatever.


Totally true, most women would not want them hanging out. I was talking to a group of 5 girls 23 to 26 years old about being topless and they all said they would not do it, they each had different insecurities about their breasts.
Lets see if I remember. On for too cone shaped, one for to big areolas, one for flat chested and two for sagging.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: The Googles Do Nothing: As men we demand to see them.  End these archaic rules from a long-ago Puritan world.

It's...not really about putting them on display for the enjoyment of others.


Well that sounds awful and selfish and anti natural , like a nightingale that refuses to sing
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

quatchi: Allowing women the same freedom as men to go topless on the beach is a no-brainer to me.

I get that there are still puritan attitudes about this out there but they need to mind their own business IMO.

Boobies never hurt nobody.


how about everyone wears a shirt then?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Circa 1980 Ocean City...

My uncle had a time share down there on 77th and one summer he invited me there.

When I get there, there are like 4 other families sharing the same house. One of them, had a girl my age (16) and we became fast friends because we were the only kids our age there so we hung out together all the time. I had no clue about girls and treated her as a friend.

On the boardwalk, there was one of those clowns you could dunk with a softball and he would try to tease anyone who tried to dunk him. He was funny. We would get Thrasher French fries and pizza in a cup and sit at the bench listening to him laughing our asses off.

The summer came to an end. and I was heading back home to NY, she lived in Baltimore but before I left, I met her at her house.

We went on a date and I got her Burger King and she had a thermos full of vodka and lemonade and we found a nice park near her home and I had my first kiss with her. We decided to do the long distance relationship thing and after a few more dates with her (I would take the train to Baltimore every few months to see her) we decided to make it official and she was my first...

We only lasted a few years and we lost touch with one another. A few more years down the road, we re-hooked up again and we dated and got married.

Well that only lasted 7 years and we divorced. But it was a happy divorce, we were both honest with one another and we remained friends and I'm still in touch with her today.

the end.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hammettman: We really should grow the fark up and let women have equality in the exposure of their chests.

Free the tops, but ask yourself: Ocean City, MD, do I really want to see these?


OMG, not everyone there is a perfect 10.

The long term problem is that if they do free the boobies and some even mildly attractive women actually went topless, the incels and cat callers will make them wish they hadn't.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

quatchi: Allowing women the same freedom as men to go topless on the beach is a no-brainer to me.

I get that there are still puritan attitudes about this out there but they need to mind their own business IMO.

Boobies never hurt nobody.


Well...
Boobies hurt somebody
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Googles Do Nothing:

[y.yarn.co image 400x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yup that scene gets me every time....
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kiler: What I've always wanted to see, especially in areas that have things like bathroom bills and other anti-trans laws, is for a very attractive trans woman with a nice bewbs (either through hormones or surgical enhancement), to go around topless with a bunch of guys that are also topless.


That actually happened here in NJ a few years back. A couple of trans women went topless in a very liberal beach town.

Someone made a stink, the cops came, said "yeah, sorry, look, we are going to cite you, let the courts deal with this....we ask you cover up, but aren't going to bring you in if you don't, because there is no way we are going to find a way for us to walk away with everyone happy"

The courts said "Nope, its cool". The local trans community kept its head on and figured it wasn't an issue worth driving a wedge on at the time when they were making more and more inroads, and communicated it as such.
 
CephJedi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Been going to Ocean City since 1967 when I was a baby. As anyone who knows Ocean City knows, it's laughable for those saying "We can't have that here, this is a family destination!" Dirty t-shirts for sale all up and down the boardwalk and the city is home to "Big Peckers" and "The Brass balls Saloon" among other things.

[Fark user image 600x600]

[Fark user image 850x1133]

There's also a Hooters right on the boardwalk:
[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x413]


You forgot "The Bearded Clam"  LOL!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.