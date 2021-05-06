 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If you're going to pretend you're some kind of guru and spray poisonous insecticide into your mouth while dancing topless you're probably going to die. Oh well, anyway (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used Baygon when I lived overseas, it kills everything bug-like very quickly. Even as a kid I was worried about the long term effects, we didn't have anything like it in the late 1970s US, for home use anyway.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good ad for pest control
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, but, at least I won't have bugs inside me...
 
gunsmack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tragedy. He had a heart attack before that stuff some really entertaining cancers.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
self correcting problem
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd rather be alive than to have people argue over my death.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now I don't want to watch Naked Lunch again.
 
