(Lehigh Valley Live)   Bushkill, there's a cream for that now, Park padlocked by owner who says manger who has spent 6 years restoring the rides is a fraud who doesn't have a lease, and is interfering with the owner's ability to sell those same rides   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    Bushkill Park, Owner Samuel Baurkot, Court order, Park Director of Operations Jeremy Carrington, Northampton County, Pennsylvania  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who founded this park, Saddan Hussein?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This headline brought to you by a bowl of alphabet soup.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is that where fun goes to die?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no!  The first thing I was gonna do after Covid was go for a spin or slide or get murdered, or whatever the hell it is that one does in a Barl of Fun.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Park Owner Caught Sayof ...?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that I think about it, maybe "The Barl" is a title that means "clown" in Pennsylvania.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Manger?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Manger?


Maybe they just identify as a feed trough.  You don't know!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Manger?


It's where Jesus was born. I don't know how well they manage amusement parks.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Upon further investigation, I'm going with "get murdered".  This is definitely the type of room where a guy that got fired from a meat packing plant would sew your ears to your knees and make a lamp out of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry Folkz but the Moose out front shoula Told ya, that the Park was Closed for repairs, the towns lost the keys oh & that the rides have all been sold....!!!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The manager is interfering with the money laundering operation by restoring the rides. That's the actual headline
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sounds like an argument between Ricky and Mr. Lahey.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Oh no!  The first thing I was gonna do after Covid was go for a spin or slide or get murdered, or whatever the hell it is that one does in a Barl of Fun.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]


I'd be worried about getting caught in the crossfire of a showdown between the Joker and Batman
 
almejita
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: That sounds like an argument between Ricky and Mr. Lahey.


Or Ricky and Lucy.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pricipal caught sayof, indeed.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Upon further investigation, I'm going with "get murdered".  This is definitely the type of room where a guy that got fired from a meat packing plant would sew your ears to your knees and make a lamp out of you.

[Fark user image 512x342]


The creepiest part of that entire image is the "For Small Children Only"
 
