(Yahoo)   UN condemns Taco Tuesday   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Methane, Greenhouse gas, thorough study of methane, Carbon dioxide, methane emissions, Natural gas, comprehensive new U.N. report, theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy  
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
not a surprise

/100 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas means something.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like we should kill most of the cattle on the planet and then maybe cook them up. I could go for some smoked brisket sandwiches.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have you ever eaten at Taco John's!? I condemn it and them to Hell. The only thing worse than their food is their litigiousness.

/ Suing schools, churches and small businesses over a cafeteria phrase is beyond redemption.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And as permafrost thaws in tundras all over the globe, releasing tons upon tons of it, shiat will get worse. What will it take to get Republicans to get their head out of their arses? Kidding, their heads are permanently stuck up there.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as there is a comprehensive new U.N. report it must be true. This seems pretty comprehensive too https://www.benbellabooks.com/sho​p/uns​ettled/
Who should one believe?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Who should one believe?


I know, right?  Shame if we should make the world better place for no reason whatsoever.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We already knew the dangers of methane and its greenhouse gas effect being much stronger than carbon dioxide, but we need to focus on those areas which we know we can affect first. Reducing carbon emissions has proven difficult but not impossible. Methane may not be possible to regulate effectively.

We would have to eliminate most meat from our diet, prevent the permafrost thaws, and reverse climate change altogether just to get a handle on methane emissions. It's not going to happen.

So since we've blown our chance to reverse course with CO2 emissions in time to prevent the runaway rise in global temperatures, we're going to have to learn how to deal with the rest of the shiattiness that was predicted. Accelerated warming due to released methane is just another effect which will have to be dealt with.

go humans.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sgygus: BobCumbers: Who should one believe?

I know, right?  Shame if we should make the world better place for no reason whatsoever.


Eliminating Taco Tuesday would make the world a much worse place.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We use ground turkey for our tacos. Homemade seasoning, too! They are far superior than any fast food taco I have ever had. Beef is not needed for a good taco, is my point. Give it a try!
 
Pinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We already knew the dangers of methane and its greenhouse gas effect being much stronger than carbon dioxide, but we need to focus on those areas which we know we can affect first. Reducing carbon emissions has proven difficult but not impossible. Methane may not be possible to regulate effectively.

We would have to eliminate most meat from our diet, prevent the permafrost thaws, and reverse climate change altogether just to get a handle on methane emissions. It's not going to happen.

So since we've blown our chance to reverse course with CO2 emissions in time to prevent the runaway rise in global temperatures, we're going to have to learn how to deal with the rest of the shiattiness that was predicted. Accelerated warming due to released methane is just another effect which will have to be dealt with.

go humans.


aintnothingonnahappen.gif
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can have my beans when you pet them from my cold, dead, umm...

... spoon.

/prrt
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Goldamn autocarrot.

Pry.

/at least it knows its name is autocarrot now
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To save the earth, we must demand that the BidenHarris terminate all cattle farms.  Unless all humxns become herbivores or insectivors we are doomed.  We need an operation warp speed plan on fixing the methane problem.

Maybe we keep a few cattle around for when we live in orbital cylinders and the cow farts won't hurt the earth.  Of course only party officials will be allowed the cow meat and milk.  In the interim.  We should also operation warp speed orbital cylinder habitats.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BAN BEANS!
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That just plain sux man, just plain sux......!!!!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Sounds like we should kill most of the cattle on the planet and then maybe cook them up. I could go for some smoked brisket sandwiches.


Yeah because it'll be a cold day in hell before I go vegan.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

