(Gizmodo)   "What started as a wriggling snarl of buttholes becomes a swarm of autonomous, sex-seeking torpedoes"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
33
•       •       •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have to worry about anal ca, with that many asses.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is "a quote from the dust jacket of the book The History of Fark"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This Worm Has 100 Butts

What what? In my 100 butts?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That article is much more interesting than the headline would imply.
 
JesseL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time that happened...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves, and how!
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These folks?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JZDave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think I saw that documentary on the internet...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like a SyFy channel idea: "The Thing with 100 Butts".
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, no fair publishing excerpts from my in-progress transhumanist erotica!
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But does that worm have a if or and?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With a headline like that, how could I not click?
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's no part of that sentence I didn't like...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Has Chuck Tingle seen this article?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a lotta loopholes.

i.vimeocdn.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Destructor: Sounds like a SyFy channel idea: "The Thing with 100 Butts".


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
100 butts? Is this a worm or five minutes of Tiktok videos?
 
lectos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, it's a GOP worm?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image 182x277]

Approves, and how!


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tiny buttholes
One hundred are mine
Make me happy 
Make me feel fine

So here's to the golden moons
And here's to the silver sea
And mostly here's a toast
To all my buttholes and me
 
Wobambo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That worm's name?

Miles O'Taint.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image image 182x277]

Approves, and how!


Clicked for that sweet Mephisto reference.

*high five*
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is a weird creature and a fascinating article, nature sure is strange.

/ Wait until the oil hits the anus
// and the next anus
/// and the 1000th anus
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
100 buttholes?  In other news Mike Adriano was seen running gleefully into the ocean off the coast of Australia with a camera crew, a barrel of lube and 100 pairs of gape gloves.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they evolve, they will be the first civilization to invent Prep H before the wheel.

/Wriggling Snarl of Buttholes is the name of my Nickelback cover band
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
merchsupply.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [Fark user image 182x277]

Approves, and how!


Hrmmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chariset: That article is much more interesting than the headline would imply.


Yeah I wish I could do that. It occurs to me that TFA has a clue as to why our reproductive and waste systems are so intertwined.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Foxus Newsi
A worm with 100 anuses that swims up your dickhole if you pee in the shower.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pardon me while I comb through this article for additions to my Shakespearean insult list.

/Thou mysterious, multi-bottomed beast
//Thou abundance of wandering derrières
///Thy rear ends are legion
 
