(Belfast Telegraph)   The owl may have broken your dumb vase but the good news is you've been accepted to Hogwarts   (belfasttelegraph.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Strange, English-language films, RSPCA animal rescuer, Debut albums, RSPCA inspector Lisa Lupson, Owl, tawny owl, Bird, The Wall  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 6:33 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments     (+0 »)
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Owls as a Sign of Death

In modern day North America, owls are often seen as a bad omen, a messenger of death. This belief can be traced back to Navajo and Apache tradition, where the sight of an owl is taken very seriously. There are Navajo stories of owls speaking a person's name followed shortly by that person's death, and the sight of an owl is considered a good reason to cancel your plans and stay home."

Except if you're already home. Then you're proper farked.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone call the Owl Exterminator.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: "Owls as a Sign of Death

In modern day North America, owls are often seen as a bad omen, a messenger of death. This belief can be traced back to Navajo and Apache tradition, where the sight of an owl is taken very seriously. There are Navajo stories of owls speaking a person's name followed shortly by that person's death, and the sight of an owl is considered a good reason to cancel your plans and stay home."

Except if you're already home. Then you're proper farked.


I always found them to be a good sign. I grew up around them. I'd actually be kind of excited to see an owl in my chimney.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Birds in homes has a long history of predictors of death.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also....
They ought close the flume, unless they are actually burning something in the fireplace.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Someone call the Owl Exterminator.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

skinink: "Owls as a Sign of Death

In modern day North America, owls are often seen as a bad omen, a messenger of death. This belief can be traced back to Navajo and Apache tradition, where the sight of an owl is taken very seriously. There are Navajo stories of owls speaking a person's name followed shortly by that person's death, and the sight of an owl is considered a good reason to cancel your plans and stay home."

Except if you're already home. Then you're proper farked.


In Hawaii Owls are considered Aumakua or Spirit Animals/Family Guardian spirits like Mushu in Mulan. They appear when you need it most to help un fark your day.

I remember our teacher reading a picture book to us kids about a young woman who was constantly resurrected by her Owl Aumakua because her fiance kept getting jealous and killing her.

I think the womab eventually finds true love and the evil fiance is vanquished, but damn did that fark me up.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Someone call the Owl Exterminator.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ng2810: In Hawaii Owls are considered Aumakua or Spirit Animals/Family Guardian spirits like Mushu in Mulan. They appear when you need it most to help un fark your day.


Woah, stop right there.There are owls in Hawaii? (looks it up) I'll be damned
Pueo
Fark user imageView Full Size
partingthemists.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skinink: "Owls as a Sign of Death

In modern day North America, owls are often seen as a bad omen, a messenger of death. This belief can be traced back to Navajo and Apache tradition, where the sight of an owl is taken very seriously. There are Navajo stories of owls speaking a person's name followed shortly by that person's death, and the sight of an owl is considered a good reason to cancel your plans and stay home."

Except if you're already home. Then you're proper farked.


Can vouch for this, up North the folks would skiddadle if there was an owl
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

