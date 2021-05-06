 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   CDC issues statement that COVID could be under complete control by the summer in the U.S. if people get vaccinated and are careful. Welp, we're screwed   (ctpost.com)
    More: Unlikely, Vaccine, Vaccination, new vaccination goal, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Coronavirus infections, Variants of the virus, hospitalization numbers, modeling results  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we have to do is reach what the CDC* calls Herd-Thinning Immunity, which is where the deniers just die and leave the rest of us vaccinated.

/center for deeznuts checks
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Me and the wife are fully vaccinated, once my son is all the plague rats can kindly go fark themselves.

Actually, they can go do that already.  Many times over, farking selfish pricks.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In before the doom patrol and we pretend to care about EVERYONE but not....you know.....everyone...if it involves having a healthy life being more than watching netfix.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
3 out of 4 in the citizen house are vaccinated. The 17yo is scheduled now, but it took a bit as they just opened up eligibility to the under 18 crowd.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
damnit......too late.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just got my second Pfizer jab this afternoon.

The 5G signal from Bill Gates is coming in a lot clearer now.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In the US.

Just don't travel to India.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, we're not screwed. Most of us have had our shots, we're statistically fine - even with variants out there. There's enough breaks in the transmission chain at this point that the hospitals aren't going to be overrun like before. The antis had their chance, sucks to be them if the croak after we've come this far, but oh well.

Time to party.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Just got my second Pfizer jab this afternoon.

The 5G signal from Bill Gates is coming in a lot clearer now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Just wait for the antenna to grow in. Sure, it's a pain in the butt, but Dayummm, that reception is Epic!
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2nd shot is next week!  Looking forward to easing back into to doing normal things again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember when the GQP liked to call themselves "the party of personal responsibility"?

Ya don't hear that so much these days.

Weird, right?
 
