 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Prince blamed for shooting one of Europe's biggest bears, and he's been dead for five years now   (bbc.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Bear, Hunting, hunting permit, death of a bear, Agent Green, European Union, office of the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, brown bear  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 3:44 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ann-Kathrin Freude of Austrian environmental group VGT told the BBC that as far as they were aware the shooting of Arthur had produced the highest score ever recorded. "It is a really great trophy to get one of these iconic animals - it's like a good wine."

"We don't have a personal problem with the prince," Gabriel Paun of Environmental group Agent Green told the BBC. "We believe the hunting association was meeting his needs."

Are these environmental groups like the Exxon funded "Campaign for Real Air and Peace"?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lichtenstein really went downhill after Ulrich came out as English.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Ann-Kathrin Freude of Austrian environmental group VGT told the BBC that as far as they were aware the shooting of Arthur had produced the highest score ever recorded. "It is a really great trophy to get one of these iconic animals - it's like a good wine."

"We don't have a personal problem with the prince," Gabriel Paun of Environmental group Agent Green told the BBC. "We believe the hunting association was meeting his needs."

Are these environmental groups like the Exxon funded "Campaign for Real Air and Peace"?



You might be surprised.

Ducks Unlimited is funded in large part by hunters.  You can't shoot ducks if there are no ducks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I get it! Prince! Thats a funny joke!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I knew a bear named Yogi, I guess you could say he was a picnic fiend,
I saw him in a woodland clearing masturbating with a steel canteen...
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
article: 'why a male bear had been shot and that poaching was one of the suspicions of the case.
As females are far smaller than Arthur, activists believe the older alpha male was deliberately targeted for his trophy value of 592.8 points out of a possible maximum 600.'

No one can claim trophy points for an illegally shot animal.
If the male was poached for body parts, those missing items would be obvious.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'why a male bear had been shot and that poaching was one of the suspicions of the case.
As females are far smaller than Arthur, activists believe the older alpha male was deliberately targeted for his trophy value of 592.8 points out of a possible maximum 600.'

No one can claim trophy points for an illegally shot animal.
If the male was poached for body parts, those missing items would be obvious.


Yes for the first, barring illegal shenanigans, but poaching is simply the act of illegally killing animals purposefully on someone else's property.  You don't have to do anything with the body at all, you could just shoot it and walk away.  You're still poaching.  Always been like that, because it's considered a theft from the owner of the land, the animals are their resources.  By killing one of those resources, you've taken it's value from that owner - be that a private individual or a country/state/etc.  Regardless of what you do with it afterward.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did Prince give him a final countdown first?
/dnrta
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.