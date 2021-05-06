|
Fark NotNewsletter: Would you rather listen to cicadas, a vuvuzela, or screaming goats?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-05-06 12:01:08 PM (38 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Thanks to everyone who dropped in on last week's TotalFark discussion. I wanted to mention it because the reason we give TotalFark a heads up on impending Fark changes is that almost always someone comes up with an idea that changes the direction we were originally heading. This time around, it was super interesting to see that we were all pretty much on the same page. I'm not sure that's ever happened before.
As much as I'd like to go back to doing the Fark Livestream multiple times a week, one of the huge advantages of moving to once a week at Thursday 8:30 p.m. is that the stream is chock-full of weirdness. Come join us, this week was super weird as well. I could get used to this level of strangeness, hopefully it will keep up.
Finally, we're making a series of tweaks to Fark's desktop layout. Keep an eye out and see if you notice them. If we did them right, you won't - but someone always does.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Abe Vigoda's Ghost showed us what "Disaster Girl" has been up to
R2112 bragged about having skill in the bedroom
Billy Liar noted that there's a really good reason to fear cicadas
markie_farkie thought "prison pouch" wasn't the best word for where an inmate hid a loaded revolver she tried to sneak into prison
AnotherBluesStringer responded to the news that Lorne Michaels was allowing SNL cast members to sit out the Elon Musk episode
bloobeary gave the definitive answer to "What book do you bring to an arson?"
morg reacted to some information about a man who has hoarding disorder
kbronsito told us about the sinister side of the polio vaccine
Mr. Coffee Nerves had questions about the average amount of time one session of sexytimes lasts
scalpod addressed a complaint about the name a particular internet meme has been given
Smart:
vygramul demolished Glen Danzig's complaint that "you could never have the punk explosion nowadays, because of cancel culture and woke bullshiat"
BunkyBrewman had a message for people who berate restaurant employees for enforcing health codes
Dr. DJ Duckhunt had a suggestion for criminals who used the services of cryptocurrency launderer Bitcoin Fog
Gubbo brought up two dueling features of Bitcoin
ongbok shared a story about a racist former coworker
Ragin' Asian figured out the secret to Christopher Lambert's career
Politics Funny:
apotheosis27 knew what investigators found while searching Rudy Giuliani's home and office
Kumana Wanalaia took a Fox News approach to discussing the allegations against Matt Gaetz
kindms thought of something else that would've been found while searching Giuliani's home
hugram takes civic duties very seriously
EnzoTheCoder pointed out the most damning evidence found at Trump associates' properties
Politics Smart:
apotheosis27 knew what investigators found while searching Rudy Giuliani's home and office
Officer Barrelroll wondered if something Tucker Carlson recently said on his show could bring him trouble down the line
eurotrader shared a bit about the funding of a charter school that said they won't employ anyone who is vaccinated for COVID-19
Ker_Thwap detected a certain tone of voice in a video showing a bunch of white people romanticizing slavery
The Bunyip looked at Matt Gaetz committee memberships
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Dodo David showed us a great way to perk up your ear hair
Yammering_Splat_Vector updated this cradle for future engineers
Driver showed us the part of the Large Magellanic Cloud where stars and screensavers are born
retrophil made a visual version of an earworm about a guilty dad
Wrongo preferred Farrah, apparently
Kick The Chair spotted dickbutt's divine origins
Yammering_Splat_Vector got someone ready to take some new profile pics
RedZoneTuba gave a makeover to a former United States Ambassador to the Holy See
zeon showed what happened after Sandy realized she could do a lot better
Mojongo delivered some medicine to where it was needed the most
Fartist Friday: Limericks about our favorite childhood cartoon characters
hobnail wrote a limerick about a hot-tempered redhead
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Help celebrate "World Migratory Bird Day" by flipping the bird to classic internet memes. Using any medium, recreate iconic memes, but using birds instead. Ermahgerd, It's Literal Gersberms!, Distracted Birdfriend, Ceiling Catbird, etc.
Farktography: In Memoriam: Curious
This Louisiana-themed Farktography contest in honor of the life of Farker Curious ended with four winning entries from Taming of the shoe, common sense is an oxymoron, common sense is an oxymoron (again), and CiliarySpasm, and even more loving tributes to a Farker who was a beloved member of our community.
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2020: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although we never reached a conclusion on whether 2021 Judge Doom Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby was better or worse than 2014 Fauxhawk Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby. On the Quiz itself, Denjiro came out on top with 982, followed by zerkalo in second with 928 and beekayy in third with 865. EBens made fourth with 844, and Grizwald came in fifth with 840.
The hardest question on this week's Hard Quiz was about the Japanese Karaage Association and their idea to come up with as many awards to hand out as they had entrants this year in the Karaage Grand Prix. Only 24% of quiztakers knew that "Karaage" is the Japanese style of battering and frying things in oil, most closely associated with chicken. Even 7-Eleven got an award for "best gas station fried chicken". I guess I can't laugh too hard, the gas station in my town regularly beats KFC and six independent restaurants for "Best fried chicken" in the local newspaper surveys every year.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the late Chuck Geschke and his work as co-founder of Adobe. 80% of people knew he was the father of the PDF format, which we finally have integrated into our browsers and don't need to download instruction manuals and open them separately in Adobe Reader just to see a specification on page 37. FWIW, JPEGs were a product of the Joint Photographic Experts Group, an industry group with members from various companies and educational institutions, and GIFs are a remnant from the bygone days of Compuserve. Yup, we have those guys to thank, and we don't even have four billion discs with 100 Free Hours to remember them by as we do with AOL.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which artist saw Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow parody his song "Without Me" on SNL to explain NFTs. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that it was Eminem who watched the skit using his song, and decided to get in the business. He made $1.3 million off his first "sale", which is a heck of a lot more than Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow made for the parody, so I guess he's sending thank you cards rather than DMCA notices.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the Oscar-nominated 1964 film "Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines or How I Flew from London to Paris in 25 hours 11 minutes". 81% of quiztakers knew that the film no longer has the distinction of having the longest title of any Oscar-nominated film, having been overtaken by "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan". This concludes my contractually obligated number of words for this segment.
A final note on one of the questions: The "banned" episode of the original Twilight Zone is now available on Netflix in the US. You can see a pre-Star Trek George Takei with Neville Brand in "The Encounter" about midway through Season 5. It's worth a look if you're a fan of the series or of Takei, and it's an interesting historical take on what the writers and director were saying versus what the network didn't want to be said for the 52 years it was not allowed to be aired.
If you missed out on the Quiz, you can catch up on it here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
