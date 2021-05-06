 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Love & Rockets, Shriekback, Stan Ridgway, and Gleaming Spires. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #215. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
48
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aloha, monsieur
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stan Ridgway - Beyond Tomorrow
Youtube pnGTzXPbCyE


Stan Ridgway is a friggin' genius!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L&R and Shriekback? Yeah, I might be okay w/ this.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdly doodly doo
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Howdly doodly doo


I see that "they" let us both back in here ;)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i finally saw the pista yachting picture. someone needs to vintage-ify that pic and turn it into a smith's album cover. maybe for, say, 'this charming man'.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: i finally saw the pista yachting picture. someone needs to vintage-ify that pic and turn it into a smith's album cover. maybe for, say, 'this charming man'.


A Smiffs cover isn't the best look for a The Cure fan ;o)
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings all!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xebec: Greetings all!


salutations!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.


There are only 4 studio albums that weren't released in April/May, gonna stick with my birthday theory
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.


I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: gonna stick with my birthday theory


Que?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........


I hear you.
I get a lot of stick from the Team WMS people about it.
It's truly dreadful. It's the only The Cure record I never bought. Yet I was gifted the CD & the double vinyl from family/ friends who knew i didn't have it. The vinyl's never been opened in 25 years.
I must admit I have warmed to some of the live versions since. Want is quite epic compared the studio effort. Especially now Reeves is there.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: gonna stick with my birthday theory

Que?


Bob was born Apr 21st
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........


and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: gonna stick with my birthday theory

Que?

Bob was born Apr 21st


Ahhhhhh, danke.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

I hear you.
I get a lot of stick from the Team WMS people about it.
It's truly dreadful. It's the only The Cure record I never bought. Yet I was gifted the CD & the double vinyl from family/ friends who knew i didn't have it. The vinyl's never been opened in 25 years.
I must admit I have warmed to some of the live versions since. Want is quite epic compared the studio effort. Especially now Reeves is there.


It's actually the last Cure album I bought. I figured that since I loved everything from Three Imaginary Boys through Wish, what could possibly go wrong.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves


And I'd tell him he's farking wrong.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
my first exposure to the cure was close to me (that was the big song when i was old enough to be exposed to them). a song which i really, really, REALLY dislike to this day.

thankfully i gave the rest of the album a listen, because it has my all-time fave cure track on it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves


He once also told the press they took a sheep on tour with them
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is she reviewing Ex Machina this week?
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves

He once also told the press they took a sheep on tour with them


To be fair, he did like going camping in Wales...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Analyzation? ANALYSIS.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves

And I'd tell him he's farking wrong.


like the pre-game show, you just have to listen to it enough. it grows on you.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
no racial stereotypes in that legal id, no sir, none at all.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: I've just realised.
Wild Mood Swings was released 25 years ago today.

I'd prefer that it hadn't been released..........

and yet RS says it's one of his top five faves

And I'd tell him he's farking wrong.

like the pre-game show, you just have to listen to it enough. it grows on you.


*This offer void for Backstage*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
L&R early on!! Woot!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
hahahahhaahha. Lazy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 324x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


that is actually probably a pretty fair representation of what i would look like, if i did dance. which i don't. for obvious reasons.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


boogie time
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache


House of Dolls was where they lost me. It just didn't grab me like the other stuff did. A friend of mine always said GLJ were "too glam for their own good." I thought glam was fine, but they took themselves too seriously. You need a sense of humor about yourself if you're gonna do glam.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache

House of Dolls was where they lost me.


i absolutely adored that album.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache

House of Dolls was where they lost me.

i absolutely adored that album.


It sounded awkward to me. Been a long time, though, so I should listen to it again. I like to revisit things, just in case my tastes have changed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache

You need a sense of humor about yourself if you're gonna do glam.


^^^^^^
This
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

boogie time


are you sure that's spelled with a 'g'?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
New Methyl Ethel song was on the radio the other morning & it's not very good.
At all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: [Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

boogie time

are you sure that's spelled with a 'g'?


Ha!
Fark filter's not going to take me alive
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Pista: There really was so much more to Gene Loves Jezebel than a Little Bit Of Heartache

House of Dolls was where they lost me.

i absolutely adored that album.

It sounded awkward to me. Been a long time, though, so I should listen to it again. I like to revisit things, just in case my tastes have changed.


i'm not sure it flowed as an entire *album* if we're being completely honest. but there were some stellar tracks on it, some of my favourites from them.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pista: New Methyl Ethel song was on the radio the other morning & it's not very good.
At all.


which is why i didn't play it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Concrete Blonde! Hells yeah,
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This has such a filthy riff
 
