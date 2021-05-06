 Skip to content
(CNN) Old Corner Saloon: Free Pool, Thirsty Thursdays, Dancing Karaoke, Drink Specials, Fake Vaccination Cards, Arrested Owner
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's embarrassing being a human being sometimes.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: It's embarrassing being a human being sometimes.


Especially when the vaccinations are free. Antivaxxers are the Achilles heel of   humanity.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a ziploc ID card holder on a lanyard for my vaccine card. I'm gonna wear it around my neck like Flava Flav wears his clock.

/ Not really
// I did get the ziploc card holder and lanyard, though
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great business plan.  Sell fake vaccination cards to a group of patrons getting their buzz on and hope someone doesn't slip and say "Hey, if you need a card the owner can get you one" to the wrong person or have the wrong person overhear it
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bar giving out real vaccination cards with real vaccines would likely do more business.  Getting vaccinated and getting loaded on the same trip is a good deal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man is expected to be arraigned May 18 in Lodi, California, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office.

John Fogerty - Lodi unplugged
Youtube qL0mT9GCd1U
 
craigmoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: I got a ziploc ID card holder on a lanyard for my vaccine card. I'm gonna wear it around my neck like Flava Flav wears his clock. / Not reall  // I did get the ziploc card holder and lanyard, though


It's ridiculous they didn't make those cards wallet sized. Got mine laminated just in case I decide to jump in a river or something.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must admit I was shocked at the nonsophistication of the card they gave me.  I mean the Subway(sandwich) punch card is more sophisticated.  At the time I just chalked it up to 'Well this whole pandemic thing happened quick'.  Still you could make a fake at kinkos in five minutes or even at home pretty easily.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poker in the rear?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: A bar giving out real vaccination cards with real vaccines would likely do more business.  Getting vaccinated and getting loaded on the same trip is a good deal.


Not in that part of the world.
 
quiotu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I must admit I was shocked at the nonsophistication of the card they gave me.  I mean the Subway(sandwich) punch card is more sophisticated.  At the time I just chalked it up to 'Well this whole pandemic thing happened quick'.  Still you could make a fake at kinkos in five minutes or even at home pretty easily.


A case of having more faith in humanity than what is healthy. And honestly, if these folks want to be in a bar and marinate with everyone who was vaccinated, go right ahead.

Every single one of the vaccinated can infect the fake... but don't worry, they'll be fine.

Really don't have much else to say about them. Guess they'll die, if they're unlucky. I don't have sympathy for these morons.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I must admit I was shocked at the nonsophistication of the card they gave me.  I mean the Subway(sandwich) punch card is more sophisticated.  At the time I just chalked it up to 'Well this whole pandemic thing happened quick'.  Still you could make a fake at kinkos in five minutes or even at home pretty easily.


They designed it with normal people in mind, not Trump-Americans who will lie and cheat just for spite.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: jaytkay: I got a ziploc ID card holder on a lanyard for my vaccine card. I'm gonna wear it around my neck like Flava Flav wears his clock. / Not reall  // I did get the ziploc card holder and lanyard, though

It's ridiculous they didn't make those cards wallet sized. Got mine laminated just in case I decide to jump in a river or something.


They didn't tell you not to do that, in case you'll need a booster shot in a year?


FarkingSmurf: I must admit I was shocked at the nonsophistication of the card they gave me.  I mean the Subway(sandwich) punch card is more sophisticated.  At the time I just chalked it up to 'Well this whole pandemic thing happened quick'.  Still you could make a fake at kinkos in five minutes or even at home pretty easily.


At our vaxx site, they gave me a blank card (as far as name, dob is concerned). "Just fill it out when you have a moment."
I wonder how this is going to work when we'll need electronic vax passes on our phones in order to travel internationally?
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: jaytkay: I got a ziploc ID card holder on a lanyard for my vaccine card. I'm gonna wear it around my neck like Flava Flav wears his clock. / Not reall  // I did get the ziploc card holder and lanyard, though

It's ridiculous they didn't make those cards wallet sized. Got mine laminated just in case I decide to jump in a river or something.


Um, your not supposed to laminate them, if you need a booster now someone will have to waste time transferring the info from your laminated card to a new one. Put them in a card sleeve.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This takes more effort and costs more than just getting vaccinated
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Talk about the backside of nowhere.  I've lived in California for 55 years, and I've never heard of Clements.  Apparently, to get there, you go to Stockton, then head East towards nowhere.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

quiotu: FarkingSmurf: I must admit I was shocked at the nonsophistication of the card they gave me.  I mean the Subway(sandwich) punch card is more sophisticated.  At the time I just chalked it up to 'Well this whole pandemic thing happened quick'.  Still you could make a fake at kinkos in five minutes or even at home pretty easily.

A case of having more faith in humanity than what is healthy. And honestly, if these folks want to be in a bar and marinate with everyone who was vaccinated, go right ahead.

Every single one of the vaccinated can infect the fake... but don't worry, they'll be fine.

Really don't have much else to say about them. Guess they'll die, if they're unlucky. I don't have sympathy for these morons.


Have another
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Owner is stupid, people who bought them are even stupider.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, your not supposed to laminate them, if you need a booster now someone will have to waste time transferring the info from your laminated card to a new one. Put them in a card sleeve.


Office Max/Depot/whatever and Staples offer to laminate them for free.

Which is cool, but yes, I am leaving mine free for boosters. I imagine the stores will catch on and start up-selling laminate prospects to pouches.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh sweet, a use for one of those 500 ID card holders I have.

Seriously, anyone need these things?  I think I have a few black lanyards as well.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, your not supposed to laminate them, if you need a booster now someone will have to waste time transferring the info from your laminated card to a new one. Put them in a card sleeve.


When I got mine done, at Office Max, they made a color copy and laminated that, so the original is still available.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

berylman: jaytkay: I got a ziploc ID card holder on a lanyard for my vaccine card. I'm gonna wear it around my neck like Flava Flav wears his clock. / Not reall  // I did get the ziploc card holder and lanyard, though

It's ridiculous they didn't make those cards wallet sized. Got mine laminated just in case I decide to jump in a river or something.


I gave mine to a homeless dude and instructed him to use it to fark whoever he could, as long as he wiped his dick down with a Lysol towlette (which I provided) and wrap his prick in a condom (which I also provided). Hopefully I won't get sued down the road.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jon Taffer ain't gonna be happy about this.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was able to get an authentic-looking vaccination card completely free! And it came with free vaccinations!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Owner is stupid, people who bought them are even stupider.


I wonder if they subpoena'd the contents of whatever security video system that bar has to try and identify the mouthbreathers who bought those fake cards? Seems like they should spend some quality community service time picking up trash along the highway at a bare minimum.
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not vaccine what is in there? They probably get it from the slop sink. The crap in there would kill anything, may give you superpowers.
 
