(CNN)   Five New England states have already vaccinated about 70% of adults. How many Rhode Island's is that?   (cnn.com) divider line
14
posted to Main » on 06 May 2021 at 11:50 PM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About nine.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's see the combined total population of MA-NH-VT-CT-ME is 14,018,826 (2020 US Census)
Over 70% in MA, NH, and VT, and nearly 70% in CT and ME. Let's an average of at least 70% as a lower bound for easier math
Estimated 9,813,178 vaccinated (the estimate is actually 9,813,178.2)
RI population is 1,097,379 as of the 2020 US Census

Therefore the estimated vaccinated would approximately be at least ~8.942 Rhode Islands, or:

I Ate Shergar: About nine.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are we ignoring the Providence Plantations? They always get glossed over.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Paging Bob the Angry Flower...
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
None, because none of those five states belong to Rhode Island.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: I have a life-sized map of Rhode Island.

Really sucks trying to fold that thing back up...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rhode Island is neither a road nor an island
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope I'm still in the NE when we Balkanize.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pop quiz: Can you name the 2 Rhode Island senators?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hope I'm still in the NE when we Balkanize.


Nebraska?  What the Hell did you do to deserve that?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Must be kinda weird to still be part of the UK
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Pop quiz: Can you name the 2 Rhode Island senators?


Easy. Sheldon Cooper and Jack Black.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TommyDeuce: HotWingConspiracy: I hope I'm still in the NE when we Balkanize.

Nebraska?  What the Hell did you do to deserve that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: HotWingConspiracy: I hope I'm still in the NE when we Balkanize.

Nebraska?  What the Hell did you do to deserve that?


At least it's not Detroit.

/Noooooooo!
 
