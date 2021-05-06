 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Sadly, history shows that spats over fishing between France and Britain have a habit of getting out of control. It was only in 2018 where scallop catchers were throwing rocks and smoke bombs at one another"   (cnn.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehhhh....it isn't a England vs. France fight until one farts in the other's general direction.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another War of Jenkins Ear?


(Hush up, history majors. I know that was Spain, you know that was Spain, but the laymen don't know that was Spain. And I got to mention the War of Jenkins Ear without my wife yelling, "You made that up!")
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me know when it graduates to pocket sand.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heypoorplayer.comView Full Size

Back to the Stone Age, maaaan
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/ITVChannelTV/stat​u​s/1390209161317728257
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm ... scallops.

Pétoncles if you are in a French restaurant. Fish with the grain going the wrong way if you are in a second rate resaurant.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. And the UK elections were today. What a happy coincidence for the Tories!
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are local government elections across the UK today.

The Naval presence was authorized by a Tory government earlier this week.

These 2 events are not connected.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Wow. And the UK elections were today. What a happy coincidence for the Tories!


Snap
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: Let me know when it graduates to pocket sand.


If the French escalate too far, the Poms will retaliate with football hooligans.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember Oran!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am reminded of that documentary about the war between Fenwick and the U.S.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wejash: Another War of Jenkins Ear?


(Hush up, history majors. I know that was Spain, you know that was Spain, but the laymen don't know that was Spain. And I got to mention the War of Jenkins Ear without my wife yelling, "You made that up!")


History undergrad here.

Yep, favorite war name.

Favorite battle name? The battle of Hannah's Cowpens.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rocks and smoke grenades?

Good thing the UK sent farking gun boats.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not England v. France, it's England v. Europe.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fish is serious business back in the 90ies Canada fired on a Spanish trawler.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Fish is serious business back in the 90ies Canada fired on a Spanish trawler.


We seized it.
 
endmile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To be honest I'd probably kill over scallops. And conch.
 
